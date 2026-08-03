Chevron Strengthens North American Base Oils Distribution Network

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., will expand its North American base oils distribution network, strengthening customer access to premium base oils and process oils through complementary distribution agreements with HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties and Renkert Oil.

Effective May 1, 2027, HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties will become Chevron's exclusive distributor of Group II base oils in Canada, and its existing customer territories in the U.S. HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties will also have non-exclusive distribution rights for Group II base oils in select additional regions of the U.S.

Renkert Oil will continue as Chevron's distributor for Paralux® and Paramount™ process oils throughout the United States, Canada and Europe; NEXBASE® Group III base oils in the United States and Canada; and Chevron Group II base oils throughout the United States outside HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties’ exclusive territory.

Together, the two distributors expand Chevron's customer reach through a complementary set of regional and product-focused channels. Customers will benefit from dependable supply, local inventory, responsive technical support and access to one of the industry's premium base oil portfolios.

"Customers need more than high-quality products – they need confidence in their supply partner," said Alicia Logan, general manager, Chevron Base Oils. "By working with both HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties and Renkert Oil, we're building on each partner's unique strengths to deliver reliable supply, local expertise and the flexibility our customers need as markets continue to evolve."

HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties segment, which announced on July 28 the decision to retire its base oil refining assets in Mississauga, Ontario, brings an established logistics network, regional infrastructure and strong customer relationships that enhance Chevron's ability to serve customers across Canada and throughout its expanded U.S. distribution footprint.

Renkert Oil has decades of experience serving process oil customers and lubricant manufacturers and will continue to deliver the technical expertise, reliable logistics and responsive support customers expect.

"Together, HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties and Renkert Oil provide complementary capabilities that strengthen our distribution network while ensuring customers continue to receive the products, service and technical expertise they expect from Chevron," Logan said.

Chevron is one of the world's leading suppliers of premium Group II, Group II+, and Group III base oils. With the introduction of Group III+ in early 2027, Chevron will offer one of the industry's most comprehensive premium base oil portfolios, supported by extensive OEM and additive qualifications, world-class technical expertise and a resilient global manufacturing network.

By leveraging the strengths of HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties and Renkert Oil, Chevron is reinforcing its long-term commitment to customer success through expanded market coverage, resilient supply and specialized distribution channels designed to meet the evolving needs of lubricant manufacturers and process oil customers.

About Chevron Base Oils

Worldwide, Chevron Base Oils is one of the largest producers of premium Group II and Group III base oils. We offer a global slate of products having the same specifications produced at five manufacturing facilities and distributed through 20 hubs globally. Lubricant marketers produce a broad range of products from automotive engine oils to driveline fluids, industrial oils to turbine oils. As a full line premium base oil producer, Chevron helps lubricant marketers optimize formulations across their increasingly complex product portfolio. Information on Chevron’s base oil business can be found at chevronbaseoils.com.

About HF Sinclair Corporation

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair provides petroleum products and crude oil transportation, terminaling, storage and throughput services to its refineries and the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. It supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,800 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand to more than 350 additional locations throughout the country. HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. In addition, we produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries.

About Renkert Oil

Renkert Oil LLC, founded in 1987, is a Chevron base oil and process oil distributor in North America, as well as an independent manufacturer of specialty products. In addition to premium products, Renkert Oil also provides technical services and consulting for niche industry oil applications.