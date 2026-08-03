Patelco Credit Union Invests in Payfinia CUSO, Joins Board to Shape the Future of Embedded Payments

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payfinia, an independent payment services firm providing an open payments framework, today announced a strategic partnership with Dublin, Calif.-based Patelco Credit Union (‘Patelco’ – $9.5 billion in assets and more than 550,000 members), marked by the credit union’s investment* in the Payfinia Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO). As part of the partnership, Patelco’s Chief Technology Officer, Kal Majmundar, has joined the Payfinia CUSO Board of Directors, further strengthening collaboration between the organizations as they advance the future of embedded payments for credit unions.

As a member of Payfinia’s Board, Majmundar contributes more than two decades of technology leadership spanning high-growth startups and Fortune 500 organizations to help guide Payfinia’s continued growth and advance innovation in the payments ecosystem. At Patelco, Majmundar leads enterprise technology and transformation initiatives across application development, data governance, infrastructure, information security, project management, systems integration, payments and operations. His leadership bolsters Patelco’s mission of improving the financial health and well-being of its wide membership base through technology-driven innovation.

"At Patelco, we are committed to delivering modern financial experiences that evolve alongside our members' needs," Majmundar said. "Through our investment in Payfinia and participation on the CUSO Board, we are helping shape the future of embedded payments while delivering payment experiences that are faster, more secure and seamless for our members and business partners."

Over the past year, Patelco has leveraged Payfinia's Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform to expand its real-time payment capabilities across consumer and business banking. IPX’s open, flexible architecture enables financial institutions to accelerate payment innovation, streamline fintech connectivity, support back-office workflows such as instant loan disbursements through loan origination system integrations, and unify fraud and risk management controls across payment workflows. In addition to enhancing payment capabilities, the partnership positions Patelco to support emerging payment experiences from digital wallets to QR-code payments and expanded business payment services.

"Patelco brings tremendous technology leadership and strategic vision to Payfinia," said Keith Riddle, CEO of Payfinia. " Its investment demonstrates a shared commitment to building the next generation of payment infrastructure and embedded payment experiences for credit unions. We are especially excited to welcome Kal to our Board, where his deep expertise in enterprise technology, digital transformation and innovation will help guide our continued growth and ensure we're delivering solutions that help credit unions succeed in the quickly growing payments ecosystem.”

About Patelco Credit Union

Patelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 550,000 members nationwide with $9.5 billion in assets. It provides personalized banking solutions, expert guidance, and financial education that strengthen members’ financial wellbeing. Patelco is based in Dublin, Ca., and has been honored with numerous industry and consumer, business and finance awards, including Newsweek’s America’s Best Regional Credit Unions, Forbes’ Best-In-State Credit Union and Bankrate’s Top Credit Union for 2025. Visit patelco.org for more information.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is an independent payments company, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Payfinia’s flagship product offering, the Instant Payments Xchange (IPX), is a secure, scalable and affordable real-time money movement service. Additionally, Payfinia partners with third-party digital providers to integrate instant payments with traditional payment and money movement solutions, extending the technology provider’s capabilities, while also providing community financial institutions (CFIs) a more robust payments ecosystem. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

*Terms were not disclosed