Allied Universal Partners with Chime to Deliver Fee-Free Financial Solutions to Hundreds of Thousands of Employees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chime® (NASDAQ: CHYM) today announced Allied Universal, a global leader in security and facility services, as its newest employer partner. The partnership will expand access to Chime’s fee-free1 financial wellness tools for hundreds of thousands of frontline employees. The momentum extends beyond new employer partnerships: First Student, the nation's largest student transportation provider that deployed Chime Workplace™ earlier this year, is already seeing positive financial health results among its employees.

Allied Universal, one of the largest employers in the U.S. with approximately 320,000 North American-based employees, will now offer Chime Workplace, Chime's comprehensive financial wellness suite, to its teams at no cost to the company or its employees. Employees gain access to Chime's trusted suite of financial tools: fee-free earned wage access (EWA)2 for on-demand pay, high-yield savings earning up to 3.75% APY3, investing, and credit-building4 tools. Allied Universal, in turn, gains real-time visibility into how its teams are saving, building credit, and using the benefit to improve financial health through the Chime Workplace portal.

“Supporting a workforce as large and diverse as ours requires benefits that are accessible, relevant, and meaningful to employees at every stage of their financial journey,” said Don Tefft, Chief Human Resources Officer, Allied Universal. “Chime Workplace helps provide tools and resources that can support financial wellness, giving our employees greater flexibility and helping them build confidence in their financial future.”

This new partnership expands Chime Workplace's reach to the security industry, adding to a customer base that already spans healthcare, transportation, professional services, and other sectors. This large-scale adoption also reflects growing employer demand for comprehensive financial wellness benefits that can demonstrate measurable outcomes. At First Student, 46% of active enrolled employees began saving within two months of launch. Of those employees, 76% continued building their savings — an early indication of the kind of financial progress employers are looking for.

“Employers are done with fragmented benefits that add complexity without delivering meaningful financial outcomes,” said Mark Troughton, President of Chime. “They want one partner that can help employees make measurable financial progress — without adding cost. Allied Universal choosing Chime sends a clear signal: the market is moving beyond a patchwork of point solutions toward a comprehensive, fee-free approach that supports employees across their financial lives.”

The momentum reflects a broader shift in how employers think about financial benefits. In a 2026 Everest Group report, 76% of employers said financial wellness is now a strategic priority — yet 83% acknowledged their current programs struggle to demonstrate measurable financial outcomes for employees. It's a gap Chime Workplace is built to close.

Explore how leading employers are redefining financial wellness at work: Learn more

About Chime

Chime (Nasdaq: CHYM) is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. We offer a broad range of low-cost banking, payments, and investing products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people. Our member-aligned business model has helped millions of people to unlock financial progress™. Funds in Chime deposit accounts are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits*.

*Chime is not FDIC-insured. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A. are the FDIC-insured members. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply. FDIC deposit insurance limit is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category.

Chime Workplace offered by Chime. Banking services provided by Chime's bank partners, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A.