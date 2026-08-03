Navy Federal Investment Services Selects Apex Fintech Solutions to Power Digital Investor Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the infrastructure powering modern investing, today announced a strategic alliance with Navy Federal Investment Services (NFIS), part of Navy Federal Financial Group, a subsidiary of Navy Federal Credit Union, to support the launch of NFIS’s Digital Investor platform. As part of its commitment to delivering a world-class digital experience for the credit union’s 15+ million members, NFIS is modernizing its investing capabilities by utilizing Apex's cloud-native AscendOS™ platform.

The new platform will leverage Apex's real-time AscendOS infrastructure, creating a smoother investing experience while ensuring scalability, performance and reliability as member demand continues to grow in the coming years.

"By joining forces with Navy Federal Investment Services, we're helping bring real-time account opening and automated portfolio management to those who serve and have served our country and their families," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions.

Navy Federal's digital investing experience will offer the following:

Real-time account opening with seamless funding directly from members' Navy Federal Credit Union accounts, with a range of available account types.

with seamless funding directly from members' Navy Federal Credit Union accounts, with a range of available account types. Self-directed "Invest Your Way" accounts for low-cost investing in stocks and ETFs — with fractional shares starting at $1.

for low-cost investing in stocks and ETFs — with fractional shares starting at $1. Automated, goals-based portfolios coupled with the Apex Rebalancer tool to help keep investors' strategies on track.

“As we continue to explore ways to provide our members with a best-in-class investor experience, it’s critical that our infrastructure is able to scale without sacrificing the seamless experience our members expect and deserve,” said Diane Young, Chief Operating Officer of Navy Federal Financial Group. “Apex’s real-time platform helps us better support the military community and their families by making investing more accessible and giving them more opportunities to build toward a stronger financial future.”

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

About Navy Federal Credit Union:

Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 380 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military Servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About Navy Federal Investment Services:

Navy Federal Financial Group (NFFG) was established in 1999 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Navy Federal Credit Union with the goal of offering a wider range of financial services to its members. NFFG operates through its subsidiary, Navy Federal Investment Services (NFIS), to cater to the financial needs of Navy Federal members, their families and the military community. NFIS provides personalized financial planning, educational seminars, investment tools, insurance coverage, trust planning and services, title services and digital platforms. By delivering customized service, utilizing diverse channels and demonstrating a deep understanding of our members, Navy Federal Investment Services has the privilege of fulfilling the mission for Navy Federal members. For further information, please visit navyfederal.org/investment-services.

Navy Federal Financial Group, LLC (NFFG) is a licensed insurance agency. Non-deposit investments, brokerage, and advisory products are only sold through Navy Federal Investment Services, LLC (NFIS), a member of FINRA/SIPC and an SEC registered investment advisory firm. NFIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFFG. Insurance products are offered through NFFG and NFIS. These products are not NCUA/NCUSIF or otherwise federally insured, are not guaranteed or obligations of Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU), are not offered, recommended, sanctioned, or encouraged by the federal government, and may involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal. Deposit products and related services are provided by NFCU. Digital Investor is offered through NFIS. Financial Advisors are employees of NFFG and they are employees and registered representatives of NFIS. NFIS and NFFG are affiliated companies under the common control of NFCU. Call 1-877-221-8108 for further information.