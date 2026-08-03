Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and Northside Radiology Associates Announce Multi-Year Agreement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and Northside Radiology Associates (NRA) today announced a new multi-year agreement that ensures Anthem members will continue to have uninterrupted, in-network access to comprehensive diagnostic and interventional radiology services across Georgia.

"Radiology plays a vital role in helping patients receive timely diagnoses and the right care at the right time," said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. Share

The agreement reinforces the organizations' longstanding partnership and shared commitment to delivering high-quality, coordinated care while supporting affordability and long-term network stability for members, employers, hospitals, and referring physicians.

"Radiology plays a vital role in helping patients receive timely diagnoses and the right care at the right time," said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. "We're pleased to continue our partnership with Northside Radiology Associates, ensuring our members have access to high-quality imaging services while advancing our shared commitment to quality, affordability, and coordinated care."

Northside Radiology Associates provides a broad range of technology-enabled radiology services across Georgia, including diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, emergency radiology coverage, stroke imaging, breast imaging, nuclear medicine, and other subspecialty services that support hospitals, outpatient facilities, and physician practices throughout the state.

The renewed agreement reflects a shared commitment to value and affordability by supporting timely access to specialized imaging services, enhancing care coordination, and helping patients receive care in the most appropriate setting.

"We're pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Anthem through this multi-year agreement," said Dr. Nicholas Waddell, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Operations of Northside Radiology Associates. "Together, we're supporting hospitals, physicians, and patients across Georgia by providing reliable access to high-quality radiology services that help improve the care experience and health outcomes."

The agreement also provides long-term stability for Anthem members and reinforces both organizations' commitment to developing sustainable healthcare solutions that improve access, strengthen provider partnerships, and deliver value to the communities they serve.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on X @AnthemBCBS and on LinkedIn.

About Northside Radiology Associates

Northside Radiology Associates, an affiliate of Radiology Partners, is a Georgia-based physician practice providing advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology services to hospitals, outpatient facilities, and referring physicians throughout the state. Through subspecialized expertise and technology-enabled imaging services, Northside Radiology Associates supports high-quality patient care across Georgia.