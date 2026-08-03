Fable Security Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fable Security, a secure behavior management platform that reduces cybersecurity threats caused by employee error, today announced a new reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk.

“As organizations continue to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, the need for effective, people-centered security programs has never been greater. Fable Security is proud to be a GuidePoint vendor partner." Share

Through this partnership, GuidePoint customers gain access to the Fable Security platform, enabling them to better identify and reduce human-driven cyber risk. Fable Security helps organizations understand employee behaviors that may lead to security vulnerabilities and provides targeted interventions to drive lasting behavior change. Fable helps customers achieve business imperatives like secure AI adoption through the same behavior change principles, too. Together, the companies help organizations make better cybersecurity decisions, minimize risk, and build a more security-conscious workforce.

“Fable Security is proud to be a GuidePoint vendor partner,” said Nicole Jiang, CEO at Fable Security. “As organizations continue to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, the need for effective, people-centered security programs has never been greater. We are excited to work with GuidePoint to help customers strengthen security outcomes and reduce risk across their organizations.”

Fable Security’s platform helps organizations understand employee behavior within a business context, assess human risk, and deploy targeted, AI-generated interventions designed to drive behavior change. Through behavioral interventions, security awareness training, phishing simulations, and human risk reporting, organizations can identify risky behaviors, deliver timely guidance, and measure improvements in security outcomes over time.

“At GuidePoint Security, we believe strong partnerships help us deliver the best outcomes for our customers,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New and Emerging Vendors at GuidePoint Security. “Our collaboration with Fable Security reflects our commitment to building a strong ecosystem of technology relationships that enables organizations to address evolving cybersecurity challenges with confidence.”

About Fable Security

Fable Security is a secure behavior management platform that helps organizations reduce cybersecurity threats caused by employee behavior. Combining AI and behavioral science, Fable identifies risky behaviors and delivers targeted interventions that help organizations strengthen security habits and build lasting resilience. For more information, visit fablesecurity.com.