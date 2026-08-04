Navan Delivers Real-Time Financial Control for Insight Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered travel and expense management platform, today announced it has been selected by Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a leading Solutions Integrator that helps clients solve technology challenges by combining the right hardware, software, and services, as its partner for unified travel and expense management. By moving to Navan’s integrated platform, Insight is positioned to capture massive efficiencies across its entire enterprise, comprising more than 26 countries worldwide.

“Insight understands the power of a unified stack — especially when it comes to business travel, which can often place a heavy administrative burden on employees,” said Michael Sindicich, President of Navan. “Leveraging Navan’s AI-powered engine, Insight is able to deliver a frictionless employee experience while simultaneously gaining the real-time financial control, automation, and visibility needed to manage global spend at scale.”

With Navan, Insight is expected to further optimize and scale its operations:

Advanced AI-Powered Automation: Further streamlining administrative workflows by utilizing intelligent, context-aware policy enforcement and automated receipt matching to enhance compliance and eliminate friction.

Further streamlining administrative workflows by utilizing intelligent, context-aware policy enforcement and automated receipt matching to enhance compliance and eliminate friction. Continuous Cost Optimization: Driving more than an 8% estimated reduction in total travel spend, powered by NDC technology, preferred hotel rates, and automated price reshopping.

Driving more than an 8% estimated reduction in total travel spend, powered by NDC technology, preferred hotel rates, and automated price reshopping. 20,000+ Hours Reallocated Annually: Returning valuable time to Insight teammates, aiming to save over 6,300 hours on travel booking and 14,400 hours on expense management through seamless, end-to-end automation.

Returning valuable time to Insight teammates, aiming to save over 6,300 hours on travel booking and 14,400 hours on expense management through seamless, end-to-end automation. Real-Time Financial Control: Gaining instantaneous, real-time visibility and policy enforcement at the exact point of sale for 98% of corporate spend.

“As a solutions integrator, Insight is committed to leveraging transformative technologies like AI to maximize productivity and velocity across our global operations,” said James Morgado, CFO of Insight Enterprises. “Optimizing our T&E infrastructure is a key part of that mission. Navan provides a strategic, integrated platform that eliminates administrative friction for our teammates while giving our finance team the real-time visibility needed to accelerate decision-making and support our long-term growth.”

“Companies that are betting their future on AI deserve a travel and expense partner built from the same DNA,” added Ilan Twig, Co-founder and CTO of Navan. “We have built an AI-first platform to match the speed of innovators like Insight, ensuring that T&E isn't just a cost of doing business, but a strategic engine that accelerates digital transformation.”

The partnership with Insight — alongside recent additions of Evotec, Cummins and Enbridge — expands Navan’s enterprise track record and underscores the platform’s unique ability to solve the complex, large-scale T&E requirements of global industry leaders.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 11, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.