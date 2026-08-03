Ilitch Gaming Finalizes Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Ocean Casino Resort

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ilitch Gaming today announced that an affiliate has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest in Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The transaction was first announced in June and expands Ilitch Gaming’s national gaming, hospitality, and entertainment portfolio.

Since the initial 50% ownership interest was acquired in 2021, Ilitch Gaming’s team has worked closely with Ocean’s leadership to build a culture where colleagues can thrive, make substantial investments in the guest experience, strengthen operating performance, and position the resort for long-term growth.

"Ocean Casino Resort has become an exceptional resort destination through the dedication of our talented colleagues, sustained investment in the property, and a commitment to the guest experience," said John Policicchio, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Development Officer of Ilitch Gaming. "Atlantic City remains one of the country’s most important gaming and hospitality markets, and achieving full ownership of Ocean represents an important milestone. We look forward to working with our Ocean colleagues to build on the momentum they have created."

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort features 1,860 renovated guest rooms and suites, a 135,000-square-foot casino floor, a 4,500-seat entertainment venue, and more than 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The resort also offers award-winning dining from acclaimed restaurateurs Stephen Starr and José Garces, luxury wellness experiences at Exhale Spa + Bathhouse, and premier nightlife at HQ2 Beachclub and Nightclub.

The transaction follows Ilitch Companies’ formation of Ilitch Gaming in June as a dedicated platform to oversee the organization's gaming-related businesses and support future growth initiatives. Ilitch Gaming currently oversees MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan, and will also oversee Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, subject to regulatory approvals. Ilitch Gaming also announced an agreement in June for an affiliate to acquire Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, Mississippi, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Ilitch Gaming

Ilitch Gaming is committed to overseeing a growing portfolio of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations across the United States. The company is focused on creating a culture where colleagues can thrive, delivering exceptional guest experiences, achieving operational excellence, advancing responsible gaming, investing in its communities, and pursuing disciplined long-term growth. Under the leadership of Chairperson Chris Ilitch, Vice Chairperson Bruce Dall, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Development Officer John Policicchio, Ilitch Gaming oversees MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit and will also oversee Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, subject to regulatory approvals. Ilitch Gaming has also announced that an affiliate has entered into an agreement to acquire Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, Mississippi, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Ocean Casino Resort

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres along the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort is a premier luxury destination offering world-class accommodations, gaming, dining, entertainment, and spa experiences. Ocean features 1,860 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, a 135,000-square-foot casino floor with slots and an expansive Asian gaming pit, a 4,500-seat concert venue, 160,000 square feet of expansive meeting and convention space, Exhale Spa + Bathhouse, and one of the largest collections of outdoor amenities in Atlantic City. Ocean’s dining portfolio includes upscale concepts by acclaimed restaurateurs Stephen Starr and José Garces, alongside an array of casual dining, nightlife, and daylife experiences including HQ2 Beachclub and Nightclub.

Signature attractions include Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf + Bar — a two-level immersive mini golf experience featuring holograms by HYPERVSN, the same company behind the technology used at The Sphere in Las Vegas — and Santa’s Hideaway Adventure, a magical holiday journey to the North Pole. To complete its gaming offerings, Ocean hosts land-based sports wagering in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and online gaming through its real-money gaming site and mobile app betOcean within the state of New Jersey. Philadelphia Magazine named the property “Best Casino” on its “Best of Philly” awards list. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C.

For more information, visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Ilitch Companies

The Ilitch Companies is a growing, global family of businesses spanning gaming, food, sports, entertainment, real estate, and hospitality, united by a shared commitment to entrepreneurship, community, and excellence. Led by Chris Ilitch since 2004, the Ilitch Companies have increased revenue more than 600% in that time, outperforming the S&P 500. With tens of thousands of colleagues around the world, Ilitch Companies proudly invests in the places it calls home, strengthening its communities through innovation, opportunity, and philanthropy.

Through strategic ownership of leading brands and enterprises including Little Caesars, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Development, Olympia Parking, Little Caesars Supply Chain, Champion Foods, Little Caesars Fundraising, Tenda, and Ilitch Gaming, along with joint venture ownership of 313 Presents, Ilitch Companies empowers growth, brings people together, and creates memorable experiences.