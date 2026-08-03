American Airlines and Citi Elevate Premium Travel With Enhanced Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Legend Mastercard

FORT WORTH, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard today announced updates to the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Legend Mastercard®, introducing new and enhanced premium travel and lifestyle benefits designed for frequent American Airlines travelers. Cardmembers can now unlock up to $2,300 in value, including Admirals Club® membership and faster path to AAdvantage® status. The refresh reflects a shared commitment to deliver a premium travel experience with benefits that extend beyond the airport.

“We’re building on our decades-long partnership with Citi and Mastercard to deliver best-in-class co-branded credit card benefits for our cardmembers,” said American’s Senior Vice President of AAdvantage® Scott Long. “The refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard® raises the bar for premium travel, offering exclusive benefits and experiences that help customers reach status faster and get more out of the AAdvantage® program.”

New and enhanced benefits offer higher earning and faster path to status

The refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard® offers travel and lifestyle benefits designed to deliver more value, increase earning potential and accelerate progress toward AAdvantage® status.

Richer travel and lifestyle statement credits

Up to $500 back on eligible American Airlines Vacations℠ purchases: Every calendar year, earn up to $500 in statement credits on eligible American Airlines Vacations℠ travel packages or experiences.

Every calendar year, earn up to $500 in statement credits on eligible American Airlines Vacations℠ travel packages or experiences. Up to $100 back on inflight and eligible Admirals Club® purchases: Every calendar year, earn up to $100 in statement credits on inflight and eligible Admirals Club® purchases when using this card, amplifying the Admirals Club® membership benefit.

Every calendar year, earn up to $100 in statement credits on inflight and eligible Admirals Club® purchases when using this card, amplifying the Admirals Club® membership benefit. Up to $180 in Lyft credits: After taking three eligible rides in a calendar month, now earn a $15 Lyft credit, for a total of up to $180 in Lyft credits annually, increased from the previous maximum of $120 annually.

Enhanced earning and faster path to status

12X AAdvantage® miles on eligible AAdvantage Hotels® and eligible AAdvantage Cars® bookings (increased from 10X AAdvantage® miles).

(increased from 10X AAdvantage® miles). New Loyalty Point milestones toward AAdvantage® status: Earn 10,000 bonus Loyalty Points after reaching each of the following milestones — 50,000, 90,000, 165,000 and 240,000 Loyalty Points in the same status qualification year. With the addition of new 165,000 and 240,000 Loyalty Point milestones, cardmembers can now earn up to 40,000 bonus Loyalty Points, increased from up to 20,000.

Elevated travel benefits for the journey

Omni Hotels & Resorts Champion Status: Primary cardmembers are eligible to enroll in Omni Hotels and Resorts' Select Guest loyalty program and receive automatic Champion Status, the program's second-highest status tier. Champion Status includes exclusive benefits such as early check-in, late check-out, and room upgrades (subject to availability).

Primary cardmembers are eligible to enroll in Omni Hotels and Resorts' Select Guest loyalty program and receive automatic Champion Status, the program's second-highest status tier. Champion Status includes exclusive benefits such as early check-in, late check-out, and room upgrades (subject to availability). Omni Free Night Reward: Once per calendar year, primary cardmembers can earn a Free Night after completing a qualifying stay of two or more consecutive nights booked directly through Omni Hotels and Resorts on omnihotels.com. Enrollment in the Champion Status benefit is required.

Once per calendar year, primary cardmembers can earn a Free Night after completing a qualifying stay of two or more consecutive nights booked directly through Omni Hotels and Resorts on omnihotels.com. Enrollment in the Champion Status benefit is required. Complimentary Avis President’s Club Status: Primary Cardmembers are eligible to enroll through Aug. 31, 2028, and enjoy a more seamless rental experience with elevated travel benefits including car upgrades, expedited service that lets you skip the rental counter at major airports and complimentary additional drivers.

“Our focus is on elevating the experience for today’s premium traveler throughout their entire journey, and the enhancements to the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard® reflect that,” said Citi’s Head of Partnership Cards and Development for U.S. Consumer Cards John LaCosta. “Cardmembers gain richer benefits, higher earning potential and continued Admirals Club® membership — making every trip even more rewarding.”

Existing benefits and travel protection for peace of mind

In addition to the new offerings, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard® continues to offer a comprehensive set of benefits to support cardmembers on their journey.

4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases: Plus, after cardmembers spend $150,000 in purchases each calendar year, they will earn an increased total of 5X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases for the remainder of the year.

Plus, after cardmembers spend $150,000 in purchases each calendar year, they will earn an increased total of 5X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases for the remainder of the year. 1X AAdvantage® miles on all other purchases.

Up to $120 back on prepaid rentals: Make every trip more rewarding with up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year on eligible prepaid Avis and Budget rentals booked directly through avis.com or budget.com.

Make every trip more rewarding with up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year on eligible prepaid Avis and Budget rentals booked directly through avis.com or budget.com. Up to $120 Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit: Receive a statement credit, up to $120 every four years, as reimbursement for the application fee for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck®.

Receive a statement credit, up to $120 every four years, as reimbursement for the application fee for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck®. First checked bag free: The first checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation, a savings of up to $900 per round trip.

The first checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation, a savings of up to $900 per round trip. Enhanced airport experience: Enjoy priority check-in and airport screening (where available) and priority boarding when flying American Airlines for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation.

Enjoy priority check-in and airport screening (where available) and priority boarding when flying American Airlines for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation. No foreign transaction fees when traveling internationally. 1

when traveling internationally. Protections for peace of mind: Receive travel protections, including Trip Delay Protection, Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Worldwide Car Rental Insurance and Lost Baggage Protection. 2

Receive travel protections, including Trip Delay Protection, Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Worldwide Car Rental Insurance and Lost Baggage Protection. Access to World Legend and The Mastercard Collection benefits: Enjoy coveted access to priority reservations at top international restaurants; premium ticketing for global music, theater and sporting events; and more with Mastercard’s World Legend tier and The Mastercard Collection benefits.

Enjoy coveted access to priority reservations at top international restaurants; premium ticketing for global music, theater and sporting events; and more with Mastercard’s World Legend tier and The Mastercard Collection benefits. Access to Mastercard priceless® experiences: Get access to Mastercard priceless® experiences, offering immersive cultural, culinary and entertainment opportunities.

“The collaboration between American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard enables us to deliver greater value through access and experiences that matter most to travelers,” said Mastercard’s Executive Vice President of U.S. Market Development Kiki Del Valle. “Working together to deliver this World Legend tier product brings our cardmembers exclusive benefits and priceless experiences around the world.”

Premium lounge access with Admirals Club membership

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard® continues to be the only card that includes Admirals Club® membership, valued at up to $1,400 annually. Cardmembers receive unlimited lounge visits for the primary cardmember and up to two guests or immediate family members, with access to more than 100 Admirals Club® lounges and partner lounges worldwide.

American invented the airline lounge and offers more premium lounges than any other U.S. carrier. The airline continues to invest in expanding and enhancing its lounge network to create comfortable, thoughtfully designed spaces. Customers can now experience:

A new Admirals Club® in Philadelphia (PHL), alongside an exciting pipeline of new and reimagined lounges in Chicago (ORD); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW); Miami (MIA); Washington, D.C. (DCA); Austin, Texas (AUS); and Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) — with even more to come.

Reimagined culinary offerings designed to delight, featuring expanded selection, more satisfying meal options and a thoughtfully elevated presentation.

Enhanced complimentary offerings, including Lavazza coffee.

Access to Provisions by Admirals Club℠ lounge, a convenient new grab-and-go concept now available at CLT, with New York (JFK) coming soon.

To provide these lounge enhancements, American is updating Admirals Club® annual rates and introducing a new single membership tier. Visit news.aa.com/traveljourney to learn more.

The enhanced Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard® will be available for an annual fee of $6951 for new cardmembers, starting on Aug. 23, 2026. The annual fee for authorized users is $175 for up to three authorized users and $175 for each authorized user thereafter. The updated Admirals Club® membership rates will also begin on Aug. 23, 2026.

For more information on the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard®, visit citicards.citi.com/usc/aaexecutiverefresh.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American’s team lives out the airline’s purpose of caring for people on life’s journey every day.

The world’s largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever Forward℠ spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.

Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi