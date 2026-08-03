Yusen Logistics Partners with Destro to Deploy AI-Powered Human-Robot Collaboration Platform to Streamline Transload Operation

SECAUCUS, N.J. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading global supply chain logistics company, has entered a strategic collaboration with Destro AI (“Destro”), a provider of an AI-powered human-robot collaboration and Physical AI platform for warehouse operations. The deployment is part of Yusen's ongoing investment in intelligent warehouse technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, increase execution consistency, and deliver even greater value to customers.

Transload operations are among the most demanding workflows in logistics. Freight must move quickly through inbound receiving, staging, dock operations, and outbound shipping while teams respond to changing freight volumes, labor availability, and customer delivery requirements. Maintaining speed, accuracy, and flexibility requires real-time coordination across people, equipment, and material movement.

Through this collaboration, Yusen Logistics is deploying Destro's AI-powered platform to help coordinate these activities in real time. The technology continuously analyzes warehouse conditions and helps optimize work assignments for both employees and autonomous mobile robots, improving throughput while reducing manual coordination. The platform also provides real-time operational visibility that supports faster decision-making, safer operations, and more consistent execution.

The initial deployment focuses on optimizing cart movements within Yusen Logistics' transload operations. As the collaboration evolves, Yusen Logistics plans to evaluate additional automation capabilities, including pallet movement and AI-powered workflow verification, as part of its broader strategy to enhance warehouse productivity while maintaining the flexibility customers expect from a leading logistics provider.

"Yusen Logistics is committed to investing in technologies that strengthen our operations and create measurable value for our customers," said Rick Brunelle, Director of Automation, Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. "Automation is most effective when it helps our people work smarter while improving service, reliability, and operational performance. This collaboration supports our strategy of combining experienced associates with advanced technology to deliver faster, safer, and more consistent transload operations."

"Today's warehouses require more than automation—they require intelligent coordination across every part of the operation," said Manthan Pawar, Founder and CEO of Destro AI. "Yusen Logistics shares our vision for applying AI to solve real operational challenges. Together, we're demonstrating how intelligent collaboration between people and robotics can improve warehouse performance while remaining flexible as business needs evolve."

The collaboration represents another step in Yusen Logistics' broader strategy to expand intelligent automation across its logistics network. By combining advanced technologies with the expertise of its operations teams, Yusen Logistics continues to strengthen its ability to help customers build more resilient, efficient, and responsive supply chains.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics partners with businesses around the world to build resilient, efficient, future‑ready supply chains. With more than 30,000 employees in over 733 locations across 47 countries, our services span international freight forwarding, contract logistics, land transportation, and end‑to‑end supply chain management.

Headquartered in Tokyo, we are proud to be a wholly owned subsidiary of NYK Group, Japan’s largest shipping company and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and sustainability, our ambition is to become the world’s preferred supply chain partner.

We connect. We create. We commit.

About Destro AI

Destro is a Physical AI platform that unlocks complex workflows for warehouse operations. Destro observes warehouse state, plans, simulates, and executes work across Destro’s mobile manipulators and AMRs, enabling end-to-end warehouse workflows in real time and unlocking automation beyond isolated robotic tasks.