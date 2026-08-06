Verdane Partners With Factbird to Accelerate Its Global Leadership Position in Manufacturing Intelligence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdane, the European specialist growth buyout investment firm, today announced a partnership and strategic majority investment in Factbird, a leading Danish IoT and recurring software company providing manufacturing intelligence solutions. The existing investors, Expedition Growth Capital and EIFO, are reinvesting significantly alongside Verdane.

Factbird’s hardware-enabled software solutions help industrial businesses to improve productivity, reduce downtime and make more informed operational decisions that help manufacturers to gather, manage, analyse and act on production data to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Factbird’s customers experience increased production capacity and increased revenue leading to a very high return on investment that often lead to multi-million-dollar improvements.

The company serves more than 300 customers including many global blue-chip customers and has established a global leadership position within digital manufacturing and industrial software intelligence across Europe and North America.

Verdane will support Factbird’s next phase of growth, working closely with the management team to further develop the company’s product offering, expand its market presence and continue delivering value to manufacturing customers globally.

"Our vision is to make every factory a smart factory, with people firmly in the loop. Factories still lose an enormous amount of output to inefficiency and waste. That's the problem we've been solving since day one and our customers see an average 19% productivity increase within the first three months,” said Søren Schønnemann, CEO of Factbird.

“The partnership with Verdane gives us more resources to solve this faster. Verdane has taken the time to understand what we're building and why it matters. They share our conviction that the biggest opportunity in manufacturing is closing the gap between data and action,” said Søren Schønnemann.

Morten Weicher, Partner at Verdane, said: "Factbird has developed a unique offering that addresses a clear need among manufacturers seeking greater visibility and control over their operations and in turn provides a very significant return on investment. We have been impressed by the growth trajectory of the company and execution capabilities of the management team, the quality of the product and the company’s position within an attractive underpenetrated market for factory floor digitalisation. We look forward to supporting Factbird in the next phase of its growth."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, where applicable.

About Factbird

Factbird is an intuitive manufacturing intelligence platform that helps manufacturers gather, manage, analyse, and act on production data to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Factbird’s applications include Production Insights, Connected Operations, and Knowledge Excellence, covering production monitoring and insights, digitised operations, and workforce training. Since 2016, manufacturers worldwide have used Factbird to drive continuous improvement, with deployments across 40 countries and offices in Denmark, and the US.

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth buyout investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable businesses that help to digitalise and decarbonise the European economy. The flexible mandates of Verdane funds allow it to invest as a majority or minority control investor, replacement or growth capital, in single companies or in portfolios of companies.

Verdane has raised €10 billion in capital and its funds have made more than 200 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane’s team of over 180 investment professionals and operating experts is based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Helsinki, Munich, Oslo and Stockholm and combines deep sector expertise with long-standing local networks and presence in core European markets.

Verdane is also a certified B Corporation, one of the most ambitious sustainability accreditations globally. The firm only backs businesses that pass its 2040 test, which indicates whether the company can thrive in a more sustainable future economy.

Verdane is partly owned by the Verdane Foundation, which is focused on two areas: climate change and more equitable and inclusive local communities.

About Expedition Growth Capital

Expedition is a software and AI specialist growth equity firm with offices in London and Boston. Expedition partners with ambitious, rapidly growing software companies that have achieved significant traction with little or no external funding. The firm brings capital for growth initiatives and shareholder liquidity, highly relevant operational expertise, and a trusted track record of respectfully partnering with founders on their path to category leadership.

About EIFO

As Denmark’s national promotional bank and official export credit agency, EIFO works to open doors for global business, drive the green transition, advance innovative technologies, and contribute to Denmark’s security. With total commitments exceeding EUR 24 billion and activities in more than 100 countries, EIFO provides financial solutions to Danish companies and their global partners. EIFO is also Denmark’s most active venture investor, investing in startups and VC-funds. In 2025, EIFO made 31 new investments in companies and 15 in funds. Altogether, EIFO has an investment portfolio of just over EUR 2,7 billion.