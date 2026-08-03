Sandisk and SK hynix Advance Global Standardization of High Bandwidth Flash with Release of First OCP Technical Specification

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK) and SK hynix Inc. today announced the release of the HBF™ (High Bandwidth Flash) technical specification through the Open Compute Project (OCP), advancing the workstream to drive HBF standardization for the AI inference era, just six months after the consortium began work in February.

The specification was developed through the HBF technology workstream under OCP, with Sandisk and SK hynix serving as primary contributors. Notably, Google and Tenstorrent joined as consortium members during this standardization process, contributing significantly to technology validation and the establishment of the standard. The specification provides companies and developers designing AI inference systems and accelerators with a common technical framework for incorporating HBF technology where larger, near-compute memory capacity and higher bandwidth are needed to improve power and performance metrics and help reduce total cost of ownership.

Modern AI inference systems need high-bandwidth memory positioned close to compute cores, while the demand for greater near-compute memory capacity continues to grow with the requirements of large language models and emerging AI workloads. HBF technology is designed to address this need by combining high bandwidth with high capacity, helping data center system designers improve interactivity and throughput during model serving.

“AI inference is creating a new set of memory requirements, and HBF technology is designed to meet that moment,” said Alper Ilkbahar, Chief Technology Officer, Sandisk. “This specification helps give system designers a practical path to bring high-capacity, high-bandwidth memory closer to compute, while enabling more flexible architectures. It is an important milestone for the HBF ecosystem and for the next generation of AI systems built to improve token economics at scale.”

The specification defines system interface, electrical and other technical guidelines for designing systems that interact with and use HBF technology, including basic performance expectations, the xPU-HBF host interface, reliability and packaging guidance for an HBF die stack, and a software user guide for read and write operations. As one of the first technical standards of its kind in the memory and storage industry, the specification helps give AI compute system designers added flexibility to build systems where HBF technology can coexist with High Bandwidth Memory, helping support ecosystem readiness.

The specification was released within the Open Compute Project framework, meaning the information is openly available to the industry. Sandisk and SK hynix proactively published the specification to position HBF technology as the de facto standard in the rapidly evolving AI storage market. Their strategy involves fostering an early-stage ecosystem, increasing the visibility of HBF technology’s adoption for customers, and accelerating market expansion and technological maturity through open collaboration and membership in the consortium.

Sandisk Keynote: NAND - The Versatile & Scalable Foundation of the AI Era

On Wednesday, August 5, at 11:40 a.m. PT, Sandisk’s keynote at The Future of Memory and Storage Conference (FMS) at the Santa Clara Convention Center will explore the importance of system-level optimization and NAND in enabling AI inference at scale. The keynote will feature Sandisk’s Jim Elliott, chief revenue officer; Khurram Ismail, chief product officer; and Alper Ilkbahar, chief technology officer.

FMS Panel Discussion: Breaking the Memory Wall with High Bandwidth Flash

On Thursday, August 6, at 9:45 a.m. PT, Sandisk, SK hynix, and Google will present a panel discussion hosted by Thomas Coughlin, President of Coughlin Associates, at The Future of Memory and Storage Conference (FMS) at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Conference Room D. The session will discuss how HBF technology aims to redefine the memory hierarchy by providing near-memory speeds with the density and persistence of high bandwidth flash. The panel will bring together experts from HBF solution providers as well as a Hyperscale-AI Infrastructure provider, to dissect the HBF technology usage and development needed for success, including Architectural Integration, Technical Challenges, Standardization timelines, performance and economics.

About Sandisk

Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward. Follow Sandisk on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube. Join TeamSandisk on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, among others, statements regarding expectations for: the advancement of HBF standardization with the release of the first OCP technical specification; the impact of the HBF technical specification on HBF adoption in AI inference systems; and the capabilities, benefits and industry impact of HBF technology. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: adverse changes in global or regional economic conditions, including the impact of evolving trade policies, tariff regimes and trade wars; volatility in demand for Sandisk’s products; pricing trends and fluctuations in average selling prices; exposure to execution, financial and market risks due to long-term agreements; inflation; changes in interest rates and a potential economic recession; the impact of business and market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the development and introduction of products based on new technologies and management of technology transitions; risks associated with strategic initiatives, including restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, cost saving measures and joint ventures; risks related to product defects; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; reliance on strategic relationships with key partners, including Kioxia Corporation; the attraction, retention and development of skilled management and technical talent; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in business operations; changes to relationships with key customers or consolidation among the customer base; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; reliance on intellectual property; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements; and other risks and uncertainties listed in Sandisk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 21, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2026, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Sandisk undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

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