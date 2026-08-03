Jaunt Air Mobility Selects Calogy Solutions to Design Battery System for Next-Generation Dual-Use Hybrid-Electric VTOL Drone

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRO), a next-generation aerospace and defense company, today announced that Jaunt Air Mobility has selected Calogy Solutions to design the battery system for its recently unveiled next-generation hybrid-electric, JC-250 and JX-250 VTOL drone variants.

The collaboration marks another key milestone in Jaunt's development of advanced autonomous aircraft designed to support defense, commercial, and industrial missions. By integrating innovative battery engineering and thermal management technology, Jaunt continues to advance a platform engineered for safe, reliable, and high-performance operation in demanding environments.

Calogy Solutions will develop the battery system using its proprietary Uni.T™ passive air-cooling technology, which delivers liquid-cooling performance without the weight and complexity of traditional liquid-cooled systems. The lightweight architecture is designed to support reliable operation across a wide range of environmental conditions while helping mitigate thermal runaway propagation to enhance overall system safety.

"We are pleased to partner with Calogy Solutions as we advance the development of our next-generation hybrid-electric VTOL platform," said Eric Côté, President, Jaunt Air Mobility Canada. "Their expertise in battery engineering and their innovative thermal management technology align well with our focus on building a safe, reliable and high-performance aircraft capable of operating in demanding environments. We look forward to working together as we move the program toward flight testing and commercialization."

The battery system is a critical component of Jaunt's hybrid-electric propulsion architecture, designed to enable efficient power management while supporting the aircraft's performance, endurance and operational flexibility. The partnership will further strengthen Jaunt's growing network of technology collaborators as the company accelerates development of its next-generation VTOL aircraft.

"This partnership validates years of innovation at Calogy," said Mahmood Shirazy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Calogy Solutions. "With Uni.T™ and battery engineering designed for the harshest conditions, we are proving that high-performance, safe and lightweight energy systems can power the future of advanced air mobility."

As demand for autonomous and hybrid-electric aircraft continues to grow across defense, logistics, and commercial markets, Jaunt remains focused on delivering innovative vertical flight solutions that combine advanced propulsion technologies with practical operational capabilities.

About Jaunt Air Mobility

Jaunt Air Mobility is a core business segment of AIRO, focused on the development of next-generation vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for defense and dual-use applications.

About AIRO

AIRO Group Holdings is a next-generation aerospace and defense platform driving innovation across defense and commercial markets. Headquartered in McLean, VA, with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Denmark, AIRO combines a global reach with deep technical expertise.

Through an integrated model, AIRO delivers mission-critical solutions centered on its drone platforms, leveraging advanced avionics, integrated training capabilities, and embedded autonomy across systems.

About Calogy Solutions

Calogy Solutions is a Sherbrooke (Québec)-based company specializing in advanced thermal management and battery engineering for demanding applications across aerospace, advanced air mobility, industrial and defense. Its proprietary Uni.T™ technology delivers liquid-cooling performance in a lightweight, passive air-cooled architecture designed for the most extreme operating environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “designed to,” “projects,” or “anticipates,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions.

These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to development, production, and anticipated performance of Jaunt’s dual-use aircraft platform, development costs and financial projections, the demand for, market acceptance of and opportunity of Jaunt’s products and services, the integration of Jaunt’s products and services with those of Calogy Solutions, and other statements that are not historical fact.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in AIRO’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements represent AIRO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. AIRO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.