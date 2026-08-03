KBRA Comments on Westlake Portfolio Management Becoming Subservicer for FinBe USA Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 1, 2026, FinBe Inc. (“FinBe” or the “Company”), the sponsor and servicer of FinBe USA Trust 2025-1 (“FinBe 2025-1”), an auto loan ABS transaction rated by KBRA, entered into a subservicing agreement with Westlake Portfolio Management (“WPM”). FinBe will continue to be the named servicer for the transaction and WPM will be performing servicing duties.

FinBe is an indirect auto finance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. FinBe purchased motor vehicle loan contracts from franchised and independent auto dealerships. The Company was incorporated in 2007 under the name AFS Acceptance and was acquired by Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, E.N.R. (“Crédito Real SAB”), a Mexican financial services company in 2015. Following Crédito Real SAB’s financial restructuring proceedings in April 2023, the Company was sold in a court approved transaction to Bepensa Capital. The Company was subsequently renamed FinBe. On December 23, 2025, Bepensa Capital was sold to Generosity Lending Services, LLC (“Generosity Lending”) in an effort to focus resources in Mexico. FinBe’s CEO, who joined the Company in 2011, has 25% ownership in Generosity Lending. The sale did not trigger any change-of control provisions in FinBe 2025-1.

During KBRA’s most recent surveillance, in June 2026, KBRA affirmed its ratings on two classes of notes and upgraded its rating on one class of notes issued from FinBe 2025-1 (see FinBe 2025-1 Surveillance Report). Timely interest payments have been made to each of the outstanding notes through the July 2026 distribution date, and credit support levels have increased since closing.

Changes in servicing operations, including the appointment of a subservicer, may have a negative impact on collateral performance. KBRA will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction as it relates to KBRA’s outstanding ratings.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016303