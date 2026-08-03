Tigo Energy Recognizes Stanton Solar as First Advanced-Tier Loyalty Program Installer in Canada

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that Stanton Solar has joined the top-ten list of the highest-volume Tigo installers in North America, and the top installer in Canada. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Stanton Solar specializes in installing Photovoltaic (PV) solar power systems for residential and commercial properties across Canada. With hundreds of residential and commercial sites under monitoring using Tigo products, Stanton Solar has deployed thousands of TS4 MLPE devices in the field, in addition to numerous homes with the complete Tigo residential solution with inverters and batteries.

“We have our design and installation processes fully dialed in with Tigo, and as a result we can deliver our customers high-performing and highly reliable solar energy systems that we can help keep an eye on over the long haul,” said Neil Stanton, Owner of Stanton Solar. “The Tigo Loyalty Program has given us a good bit more access to and collaboration with Tigo, which makes doing business and communicating feedback easy. We also appreciate the work done by the Tigo Green Glove team, which provided the kinds of insights and tips that make the engineering and installation side of the business run even smoother.”

The Tigo Installer Loyalty Program provides access to progressively more benefits, across three tiers, as installation companies grow with Tigo. The three program tiers, Certified, Advanced, and Elite, require installers to pass defined training and installation goals, and provide incremental levels of business and support benefits. The full range of Tigo Installer Loyalty Program benefits can be found here.

“We want to welcome Stanton Solar into the Advanced tier of the Installer Loyalty Program, and both congratulate and thank Neil and the entire team for the outstanding performance in Canada,” said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo Energy. “It’s always great to see installers take full advantage of module-level monitoring products as well as the service programs we’ve put in place for them. In the end, both of these allow Tigo to form closer bonds with our installation partners and allow installers to form long-lasting relationships with their residential and commercial solar customers. Together, these relationships all contribute to better quality systems and relationships, which is good for the entire industry.”

For more information about the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program, please visit the program website. For information about a Tigo Green Glove service program engagement for new installers of Tigo systems, please visit the Green Glove website. To inquire about purchasing Tigo TS4 family of MLPE devices for optimization, module-level monitoring, and rapid shutdown or the GO Optimized ESS (Energy Storage Solution), please contact Tigo here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.