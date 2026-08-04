Trumpet Launches Copilot: AI Execution Agents, Vibe Coding, and MCP Client for Revenue Teams

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trumpet, the number one Digital Sales Room and fastest trending sales tool globally on G2 today launched trumpet Copilot: an AI execution layer that changes how revenue teams build Sales Rooms, surface data, create content, and run their entire buyer-facing revenue cycles.

Revenue teams spend too much time switching between tools, copying context, and doing the administrative work that gets in the way of selling and retaining customers. Copilot is built to change that. Talk to it in plain language and a team of specially trained AI Agents handle the rest, working behind the scenes from a single prompt: a Researcher, Sales and Success Specialist, Sales Room Builder, Content Designer, Mutual Action Plan Builder and more. For bigger asks, they all work in tandem while the AE or CSM can work on other tasks.

Copilot ships with two extra capabilities that make it completely unique in the Rev Tech space:

Canvas: Vibe code any content or interactive tool from a single prompt. Describe what you want and Copilot via Canvas builds a fully interactive, auto-branded, secure piece of collateral inside your Sales Room in seconds.

Vibe code any content or interactive tool from a single prompt. Describe what you want and Copilot via Canvas builds a fully interactive, auto-branded, secure piece of collateral inside your Sales Room in seconds. MCP client: The first of its kind in a Digital Sales Room, connecting HubSpot, Gong, Salesforce, Granola, Sybill, Notion, and more to Copilot, so deal data, customer data and CRM context make every Copilot interaction hyper personalised to the deal or customer.

"Building trumpet has always been about making the space between you and your buyers work harder," said Rory Sadler, CEO and co-founder of trumpet. "Copilot is five years of watching how revenue teams operate, turned into something that actually does the work with them."

"Copilot is the driver, Canvas is what you build with it, and MCP client is what makes everything sharper," said Nick Telson-Sillett, CMO and co-founder of trumpet. "Together they don't just add to trumpet. They fundamentally change what trumpet is - an AI buyer-facing execution layer"

"As a Lead AE, the time between a discovery call and follow-up is critical," said Jens Stockel, Lead Account Executive at HubSpot. "Trumpet Copilot completely removes the admin bottleneck by instantly turning call recordings into hyper-personalised Pods, allowing me to strike while the iron is hot and keep deal momentum moving fast."

The companies winning revenue in 2026 are the ones removing friction from every stage of the buyer journey. Copilot gives revenue teams the infrastructure to do that at scale.

About trumpet - Trumpet is the AI buyer-facing execution layer for revenue teams, bringing together Digital Sales Rooms, CMS, AI execution agents, Engagement Data and full stack integration into one connected platform. Trusted by 15,000 revenue teams including HubSpot, Gong, Personio, and Stripe. Trumpet is also recognised as the fastest-trending sales enablement tool in the world by G2. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in London.