Emburse Integrates with Cvent to Bring Travel Intelligence to Hotel Sourcing

DALLAS & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense (T&E) management, and Cvent, today announced an integration that brings Emburse Travel Analytics directly into Cvent Travel through Booking Insights with Emburse. The integration gives corporate travel teams richer intelligence inside the hotel sourcing workflow so they can evaluate supplier performance, identify opportunities, and negotiate with greater confidence.

Cvent Travel helps buyers manage hotel sourcing, benchmarking, negotiations, and program oversight in one connected workflow. By bringing in Emburse Travel Analytics, organizations gain transaction-level travel data to negotiate with greater confidence. Share

Bringing Travel Intelligence to Hotel Sourcing

As business travel continues to evolve, travel managers are under increasing pressure to maximize the value of corporate travel programs while navigating rising costs and changing traveler behaviors. Yet, hotel sourcing decisions often rely on fragmented historical data and manual analysis, creating an imbalance of information between corporate travel buyers and hotel suppliers.

By integrating with Cvent, Emburse aims to change that.

Within Cvent Travel, buyers manage hotel sourcing, benchmarking, negotiations, and program oversight in one connected workflow. By bringing Emburse Travel Analytics directly into the workflow, organizations gain access to transaction-level travel data that helps them evaluate supplier and property performance, identify sourcing opportunities, and negotiate with greater confidence.

“Travel intelligence is one of the most underutilized assets in corporate travel,” said Michele Shepard, CRO of Emburse. “For too long, hotel sourcing has relied on fragmented historical data and manual analysis. By bringing Emburse Travel Analytics directly into Cvent Travel, we're helping organizations make smarter hotel sourcing decisions with richer intelligence, transforming travel data into a competitive advantage long before a trip is ever booked.”

The integration is powered by Emburse's Hotel Intelligence API, a new platform capability that enables trusted technology partners to securely integrate Emburse Travel Analytics into their own solutions. Booking Insights with Emburse is the first customer-facing implementation of this capability, reinforcing Emburse's commitment to building an open ecosystem where travel intelligence can flow seamlessly across the technologies organizations rely on every day.

“Booking Insights with Emburse brings valuable travel intelligence directly into the Cvent Travel sourcing workflow, helping our mutual customers make more informed hotel negotiation decisions efficiently,” said Brian Sullivan, Vice President, Product Management at Cvent. “This relationship is a meaningful step toward a more connected sourcing experience for corporate travel teams.”

A Smarter Approach to Hotel Sourcing

The Emburse and Cvent relationship reflects a shared vision for a more connected travel technology ecosystem. Rather than requiring organizations to replace their existing investments, the integration allows customers to bring together best-in-class travel technologies while preserving flexibility and freedom of choice.

For mutual Emburse and Cvent Travel customers, the integration delivers:

Emburse Travel Analytics directly within the hotel sourcing workflow

Travel program booking data to support more informed hotel negotiations

Reduced manual data collection and spreadsheet analysis

More efficient annual hotel RFP planning

Greater visibility into travel program performance

A seamless experience across travel intelligence and hotel sourcing

Connected Intelligence Across the Travel Ecosystem

As travel programs look for better ways to connect sourcing, spend, and performance data, partnerships like this can help reduce silos and support better decisions across the hotel program lifecycle. For Emburse and Cvent, the focus is on delivering practical value for shared customers through a more connected sourcing experience. The integration reflects Travel in Motion, Emburse’s vision for the next evolution of travel and expense, a seamless, intelligently guided journey in which data and insight move with the traveler and the buyer from sourcing and booking through payment, expense and reconciliation. Putting that intelligence to work earlier, before a trip is ever booked, is what makes Travel in Motion tangible for corporate travel teams.

“The future of business travel depends on making every system work smarter together,” Shepard continued. “By connecting data across bookings, expenses, payments, and suppliers, we give customers the insights they need to make better decisions, negotiate more effectively, and get more value from every dollar they spend on travel.”

Availability

Booking Insights with Emburse will be available for mutual Emburse Travel Analytics and Cvent Travel customers beginning in August 2026 to support the annual corporate hotel RFP process.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse helps organizations control spend across complex finance operations, serving over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories —including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors — all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse’s Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Expense Intelligence is a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.