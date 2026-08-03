Radian Advances Strategic Transformation to Global Multi-Line Specialty Insurer with Sale of Real Estate Services Business and Agreement to Sell Title Business

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Real Estate Services business to PLACE, a real estate technology and services platform, and has also entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Title business to PLACE. The pending Title sale is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including obtaining required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Together, the completed sale of the Real Estate Services business and the pending sale of the Title business are expected to complete Radian’s previously announced plan to divest the non-core businesses that were formerly reported in its “All Other” category. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“These actions mark an important milestone for Radian and reflect continued execution of the strategic plan we announced following our comprehensive strategic review in 2025, which resulted in our acquisition of Inigo,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We are proud of the talented teams behind our Real Estate Services and Title businesses and the meaningful impact they have created for customers. We believe PLACE is well positioned to build on their success, while Radian focuses fully on executing our strategy as a global multi-line specialty insurer and delivering long-term value for our stockholders.”

“We are excited to welcome Radian’s Real Estate Services business to PLACE and look forward to the opportunity to bring Radian’s Title business into our platform following closing,” said Ben Kinney, Co-Founder and CEO of PLACE. “These businesses bring deep industry expertise, strong customer relationships and complementary capabilities that align well with PLACE’s mission to support real estate professionals, homeowners and institutional clients with technology-enabled services. We look forward to building on the teams’ strong foundation and continuing to deliver value for our customers.”

“Radian’s transformation continues to gain momentum,” said Mike Weinbach, Radian CEO-Elect. “We believe our leading mortgage insurance franchise and specialty insurance business create a strong foundation for disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation, while expanding our access to large, diversified global markets.”

Strategic Context

Radian’s transformation followed a comprehensive strategic review completed in 2025. As part of that review, Radian acquired Inigo, a Lloyd’s specialty insurer, in a transaction that closed in February 2026 for $1.67 billion. Together with the actions announced today, the acquisition has advanced Radian’s evolution from a leading U.S. private mortgage insurer into a more diversified, global multi-line specialty insurer. To learn more about Radian’s strategic direction and growth trajectory, visit the company’s Investor Day page.

About the Real Estate Services and Title Businesses

The Real Estate Services and Title businesses provide title, settlement, valuation, brokerage and property management services to homeowners, real estate professionals and institutional clients. The Real Estate Services business includes Radian Real Estate Management LLC, a property management company, and homegenius Real Estate, a real estate brokerage offering valuation services. The Title business includes Radian Title Insurance Inc., a title insurance underwriter, and Radian Settlement Services Inc., a national title agency.

Advisors

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory is serving as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP is serving as legal counsel to Radian in connection with the transactions.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is a trusted, global multi-line specialty insurer that helps businesses navigate risk with confidence. Built on financial strength and disciplined risk management, Radian brings clarity to complex risk decisions through its proprietary view of risk and global perspective. Visit radian.com to learn how our collaborative and customer-centric culture transforms risk into a world of opportunity.

About PLACE

PLACE is a category-defining real estate and homeownership technology platform that partners with top real estate agents and teams to deliver integrated technology, business services, and an end-to-end consumer experience. PLACE operates across real estate, mortgage, title, insurance, and home services, creating a seamless journey from search to closing and beyond. For more information, visit www.PLACE.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which may include without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the pending Title sale and projections regarding Radian’s future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement, and the forward-looking statements, as well as Radian’s prospects as a whole, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to the ability to secure regulatory approvals and complete the pending Title sale. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 1A of our 2025 Form 10-K, and in our subsequent quarterly and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date on which we issued this report. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason.