7-Eleven and Ibotta join together to bring performance-based promotions to convenience retail

DENVER & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), North America’s leading digital promotions network, today announced it will serve as the exclusive third-party provider of CPG digital offers (excluding age-restricted items) to the 7-Eleven, 7NOW, and Speedway apps, reaching shoppers across more than 11,500 U.S. store locations. The partnership gives CPG brands a direct path to 7-Eleven and Speedway shoppers through the Ibotta Performance Network, with brands only paying when there is a verified sale of their product. This partnership expands Ibotta’s footprint into the convenience channel, bringing the accountability CPG brands rely on in grocery and delivery to one of the largest loyalty ecosystems in the market.

"Joining with Ibotta gives CPG brands a leading performance-based solution inside one of the most powerful loyalty programs in convenience retail," said Yaqub Baiani, Chief Product Officer at 7-Eleven. Share

"7-Eleven and Speedway stores represent a significant opportunity for CPG brands with enormous purchase volume. We are excited to bring our leading digital offer content and best-in-class measurement capabilities to 7-Eleven, Inc.," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. “This partnership gives our customers the same performance accountability they have in grocery and delivery, now in one of the hardest-to-reach retail channels in the country."

Shoppers will be able to clip Ibotta-powered offers directly inside 7-Eleven, Inc. apps before purchasing in-store, at the pump, or via delivery, with rewards deposited directly into their 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty accounts. The Ibotta Performance Network brings closed-loop measurement capabilities to CPG promotions in the convenience channel for the first time at scale.

"At 7-Eleven, we are investing in the digital and physical infrastructure that makes every visit more valuable for our shoppers while driving volume for brands," said Yaqub Baiani, Chief Product Officer at 7-Eleven. "Joining with Ibotta gives CPG brands a leading performance-based solution inside one of the most powerful loyalty programs in convenience retail."

To learn more about how Ibotta is building the first performance marketing platform for CPGs, visit Ibotta.com.

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.9 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.