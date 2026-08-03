McNally Capital Makes Majority Investment in TENICA, a Leading Provider of National Security and Intelligence Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McNally Capital (“McNally”), a private investment firm that partners with founder-, family-, and management-led businesses in the national security, defense, and industrials ecosystems, today announced that it has made a majority investment in TENICA Global Solutions (“TENICA” or “the Company”), a leading provider of integrated engineering, mission operations, cybersecurity, and digital modernization solutions supporting critical space, intelligence, and defense missions. The partnership with McNally will enable TENICA to accelerate growth, expand its portfolio of unique capabilities, and continue to invest in its world class and highly specialized workforce, while preserving the mission-focused culture and operational excellence that have defined the organization to date. McNally partnered with Nio Advisors, LLC, in connection with this investment.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Chantilly, VA, TENICA provides mission support to the U.S. government, particularly in the national security, intelligence, space, defense, and cybersecurity sectors. The Company has built a trusted reputation supporting several government customers across the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of War. With longstanding customer relationships and differentiated engineering, cybersecurity, and digital modernization capabilities, TENICA is well positioned to support the evolving needs of intelligence and defense agencies. TENICA will continue operating under its established leadership team, with McNally serving as a strategic partner to support the Company’s long-term growth objectives.

“For nearly two decades, TENICA has built its reputation by tackling some of the nation’s most complex and important national security challenges with technical excellence, trusted partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Nicholas Scherling, President and CEO of TENICA. “As we begin this next chapter, we are excited to partner with McNally, a firm that understands what makes TENICA unique and can provide the resources and expertise to help us continue growing without losing sight of the mission, culture, and client focus that define who we are. Together, we will be able to deliver even greater strategic advisory services, custom digital engineering software, and operational execution that are needed to advance American national security, while creating new opportunities for our people.”

The partnership further strengthens McNally’s national security portfolio by adding a market-leading provider of intelligence, cyber, and space mission support with longstanding client relationships across the Intelligence Community. TENICA’s differentiated systems engineering and mission operations capabilities provide a strong foundation for continued organic growth. The investment aligns with McNally Capital’s strategy of building leading businesses that serve evolving defense and intelligence priorities while generating opportunities for long-term, sustainable growth.

“TENICA exemplifies the type of business we seek to partner with – one with longstanding client relationships, differentiated engineering and mission operations capabilities, and an extremely capable, highly cleared workforce. We believe these qualities will be increasingly important as our country continues investing in and expanding next-generation national security capabilities,” said Ward McNally, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of McNally Capital. “As demand continues to grow for advanced space, cyber, and digital modernization capabilities across the U.S. government, we believe TENICA is exceptionally well positioned to support those priorities. We are eager to partner with TENICA leadership to build on that strong foundation, expand the Company’s capabilities, pursue growth opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional outcomes for its government clients.”

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to McNally Capital, and Venable LLP provided government contracting counsel. The McLean Group served as TENICA’s financial advisor, and PilieroMazza served as legal counsel to the Company.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm that seeks thesis-driven majority investments in founder-, family-, and management-led businesses. The firm focuses on lower middle-market companies in aerospace and defense, national security, and industrial technology and services. McNally Capital was founded in 2008 by Ward McNally, Co-CEO and Managing Partner. The firm applies Atlas, its proprietary value creation operating system, to support management teams in their next phase of growth. It is currently investing out of its committed buyout fund, McNally Capital Fund III, LP. For more information, visit https://www.mcnallycapital.com.

About TENICA Global Solutions

TENICA Global Solutions is a leading provider of national security, defense, cybersecurity, and information technology solutions supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of War, and other federal government customers. Leveraging deep operational expertise and an experienced team drawn from government and industry, TENICA delivers mission-critical capabilities spanning IT engineering and architecture, digital modernization, cyber defense, cloud and enterprise IT, mission resilience, program management, and acquisition support.

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, TENICA has built a strong reputation as a trusted mission partner by combining technical expertise, operational understanding, and a commitment to execution. The company delivers innovative, client-focused solutions that help customers address complex challenges, modernize critical capabilities, and achieve mission success.