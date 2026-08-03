BXB Estates Completes AED 110 Million Record-Breaking Sale, the Highest Residential Transaction in Jumeirah Golf Estates History

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BXB Estates has completed the highest residential transaction in the history of Jumeirah Golf Estates, with an AED 110 million sale setting a new benchmark for one of Dubai’s most prestigious residential communities.

Negotiated by Alfie Tabrez, Managing Partner of BXB Estates, the transaction surpasses the previous record of AED 58 million for a completed ready villa.

The six-bedroom residence offers 21,714 square feet of built-up area on a 15,873-square-foot plot. It comprises nine bathrooms, four living lounges, a home office, bar lounge, private cinema and rooftop terrace. Its dedicated wellness area includes a gym, sauna, treatment suite and hairdressing room, reflecting the design, craftsmanship and lifestyle increasingly defining Dubai’s luxury residential market.

The property was never publicly available. Having already been spoken for, it was shown to the client only as a showcase of BCI Fitout’s workmanship. Recognising its quality, the client expressed an interest in acquiring it, prompting private negotiations led by Tabrez.

The transaction also sends a powerful message about Dubai's position on the global stage. Despite wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty across the region, the transaction reflects Dubai’s unwavering resilience and enduring global appeal. It demonstrates the continued confidence ultra-high-net-worth individuals place in the Emirate’s leadership, long-term vision and stability as a world-leading destination for wealth, investment and luxury living.

Alfie Tabrez, Managing Partner of BXB Estates, said:

“At the very top end of the market, the best opportunities are rarely advertised. They're created through trusted relationships built over many years, a clear understanding of what the client is looking for.

“Even amid regional uncertainty, the world's wealthiest individuals continue to choose Dubai because they believe in its leadership, vision and long-term future. Demand at the very top of the market remains incredibly resilient, and exceptional homes will always command exceptional values. That is the difference between simply selling property and acting as a trusted advisor to ultra-high-net-worth individuals.”

The sale also marks an important milestone for Jumeirah Golf Estates, strengthening its position within Dubai’s ultra-prime residential landscape and attracting buyers seeking privacy, space and long-term value.

For BXB Estates, the transaction further establishes the firm as a key player in Dubai’s ultra-prime residential market.

*Source: AETOSWire