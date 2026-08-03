-

H2O.ai and CAN.B Group Partner to Advance Sovereign AI in Australia

Partnership brings H2O.ai’s enterprise AI platform into the AUSOVRN® sovereign capability ecosystem to support secure, governed AI adoption across government and regulated industries

CANBERRA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the sovereign enterprise AI platform for predictive, generative and agentic AI, with built-in observability and governance, today announced a strategic partnership with CAN.B Group, an Australian-owned technology and advisory company, to help government agencies, critical infrastructure operators and highly regulated organisations design, deploy and govern AI within Australian sovereign, regulatory and mission requirements.

The partnership combines H2O.ai’s world-class enterprise AI platform with CAN.B Group’s sovereign architecture, governance, assurance and mission delivery capabilities.

Through AUSOVRN®, CAN.B Group’s mission-built sovereign capability ecosystem, Australian organisations will be able to access H2O.ai as part of coordinated, mission-aligned solutions designed to preserve visibility, portability, control and freedom of action.

As Australia increases its focus on secure and responsible AI adoption, organizations face growing pressure to translate policy, strategy and individual use cases into governed operational capability. Together, H2O.ai and CAN.B Group will provide customers with a practical pathway from use-case identification and solution design to secure deployment, model governance, operational adoption and ongoing capability development.

"Australian government and critical infrastructure buyers don't just want AI, they want sovereign AI they can prove is compliant and under their control before it touches a live system," said Jamie Lim, Vice President of Partnerships, APAC, at H2O.ai. "That's what AUSOVRN gives them, and why H2O.ai belongs inside it."

The partnership will initially focus on the Australian market, with particular relevance to federal, state, territory and local government, as well as defence, national security, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, financial services, insurance, health and other data-sensitive industries.

Areas of collaboration will include:

  • Governed enterprise AI adoption and model lifecycle management
  • Secure generative AI assistants and agentic workflows
  • Decision intelligence, predictive analytics and operational forecasting
  • Fraud, risk, anomaly and threat detection
  • Sovereign AI deployments across on-premises, sovereign cloud and air-gapped environments
  • AI governance, explainability, auditability and assurance
  • Mission-critical automation, case management and service delivery
  • AI capability development, adoption and operating-model design

“H2O.ai brings the enterprise-grade AI capability required to support complex and highly regulated environments. Through AUSOVRN®, we can integrate that capability into a sovereign operating model that gives customers greater control, flexibility and confidence as their missions and technology requirements evolve,” said Alex McNamara, Managing Director and Co-Founder at CanB.

CAN.B Group is the architect and operator of AUSOVRN®, a sovereign capability ecosystem that coordinates trusted Australian and global partners across artificial intelligence, cloud, cyber security, data, infrastructure, identity, governance, assurance, workforce capability and mission delivery.

Operating as the National Coordination Layer, CAN.B Group provides the sovereign architecture, governance, commercial coordination, assurance and repeatable delivery methods required to translate complex policy and operational requirements into measurable outcomes.

CAN.B Group’s appointment to the Australian Government’s Digital Marketplace Panel 2 also provides government buyers with an established procurement pathway to access CAN.B Group-led services and H2O.ai capabilities as part of broader AUSOVRN® solutions.

Together, H2O.ai and CAN.B Group will help customers address barriers to enterprise AI adoption, including security and privacy requirements, fragmented technology environments, governance uncertainty, regulatory obligations, procurement complexity, limited internal capability and dependency on proprietary platforms or individual providers.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Australia’s long-term AI capability and helping organisations deploy trusted, governed and mission-ready AI at scale.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI for Good. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built Agents, SLMs, and solutions on their private data. With a focus on secure, compliant, and infrastructure-flexible Sovereign AI deployments, H2O.ai delivers solutions that align with the highest standards of data privacy and control.

Its open-source technology is trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 500. H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

Through its AI for Good program, H2O.ai supports nonprofits, public sector agencies, and global institutions in advancing healthcare, education, disaster response, and environmental sustainability using agentic and predictive AI.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures, and New York Life.

For more information, visit www.h2o.ai.

About CAN.B Group

CAN.B Group is an Australian-owned technology and advisory company focused on building sovereign, mission-ready capability for government, critical infrastructure and highly regulated industries.

CAN.B Group is the architect and operator of AUSOVRN®, a mission-built sovereign capability ecosystem that coordinates trusted Australian and global partners across artificial intelligence, cloud, cyber security, data, infrastructure, identity, governance, assurance, workforce capability and mission delivery.

Operating as the National Coordination Layer, CAN.B Group provides the sovereign architecture, governance, commercial coordination, assurance and repeatable delivery methods required to translate complex policy and operational requirements into measurable outcomes.

AUSOVRN® enables organisations to access world-class technology while retaining visibility, control, portability and freedom of action as their missions, risks and technology requirements evolve.

For more information, visit www.canb.com.au.

Contacts

Media Contact

H2O.ai
Bruna Smith
bruna.smith@h2o.ai

Industry:

H2O.ai

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact

H2O.ai
Bruna Smith
bruna.smith@h2o.ai

More News From H2O.ai

H2O AI Super Agent™ Ranks #2 Worldwide on FutureX Overall Leaderboard

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the sovereign enterprise AI platform for predictive, generative and agentic AI, with built-in observability and governance, today announced that H2O AI Super Agent™ is currently ranked #2 on FutureX’s overall leaderboard, following several months among the benchmark’s top-performing AI agents. The ranking reflects H2O.ai’s continued work to build AI systems that can reason across complex information, assess possible outcomes and solve real-world p...

H2O.ai’s Small Vision-Language Models Surpass 2.4 Million Monthly Downloads

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the world’s leading sovereign enterprise AI platform spanning predictive, generative and agentic AI, today announced that its open-weight H2OVL Mississippi vision-language models have surpassed a combined 2.4 million monthly downloads on Hugging Face. Purpose-built for optical character recognition and document AI, the two models are designed to run within the organization’s own infrastructure, and outperform models many times their size, a shift...

H2O.ai Expands Investment in Forward Deployed AI Lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the sovereign enterprise AI platform spanning predictive, generative, and agentic AI, today announced an expanded investment in its Forward Deployed AI Lab in Singapore, growing its in-region team of AI engineers and data scientists, delivery infrastructure, and partner network who work directly with customers to design, build, and deploy production-grade AI across the Asia-Pacific region. The Lab deepens H2O.ai’s long-standing investment in APAC and reflects...
Back to Newsroom