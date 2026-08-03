James Hardie to Expand Regional Distribution Partnerships

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Hardie Building Products Inc. (“James Hardie”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (“JHI”) (NYSE / ASX: JHX), today announced expanded portfolio arrangements with several of its existing regional distributors to include James Hardie’s complete portfolio of exterior building products, alongside that of its North American affiliates’, in select locations: Capital Lumber Company (“Capital Lumber”), Dixie Plywood and Lumber Company (“DIXIEPLY"), Lumbermen’s Inc. (“Lumbermen’s”), Parksite, Woodgrain, and Woolf Distributing.

The participating distributors will carry the company’s complete portfolio for the first time, adding Hardie® siding and trim to their product lines alongside existing AZEK® and TimberTech® product offerings, across designated markets.

“We are pleased to build upon our longstanding regional relationships with Capital Lumber, DIXIEPLY, Lumbermen’s, Parksite, Woodgrain, and Woolf Distributing,” said Aaron Erter, CEO of JHI. “These expanded relationships are an important step in bringing the full strength of our unified portfolio to market. By creating a more connected distribution network, we will make it even easier for customers to access our trusted products and excellent service, driving long-term value creation.”

The arrangements are part of James Hardie’s broader effort to strengthen how its portfolio is brought to market across the United States. As noted in a separate press release issued today, James Hardie also announced that Boise Cascade Company (“Boise Cascade”) will become the sole U.S. nationwide distributor of James Hardie’s and its North American affiliates’ complete portfolio of exterior building products through its extensive network of strategically located distribution facilities across the United States, effective July 31, 2026.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie Building Products Inc. is the North American leader in fiber cement siding and exterior design solutions and part of the larger James Hardie group of companies that offer a portfolio of leading exterior and outdoor living brands including Hardie®, TimberTech®, AZEK®, Versatex®, and StruXure®. As The Home of Resilient Beauty™, its products are trusted by architects, builders, contractors, and homeowners throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of JHI and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this communication, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Item 1. Part 1A "Risk Factors" in JHI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which JHI does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy; and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Neither James Hardie nor JHI assumes any obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Press Release except as required by law.