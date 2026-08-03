First Plus Expands Relationship with SS&C to Support Cross-Border Operations in APAC

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that First Plus Asset Management (FPAM), a multi-asset investment management firm, has selected SS&C to provide cross-border operations support across Asia. SS&C will service First Plus across the full investment lifecycle, delivering a scalable, integrated solution supporting transfer agency, order management and execution and investment accounting. FPAM will utilize SS&C to service its growing cross-border operating model and support around $200 million in assets under management*.

“We are thrilled to further our relationship with First Plus as their business continues to grow,” said Damien Barry, Head of Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East for SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. Share

“As First Plus has expanded, managing our operations has become increasingly complex,” said Jeb Li, Co-Founder and CEO at First Plus. “SS&C’s global footprint and integrated offerings enable us to easily optimize our workflows, so we can focus on scaling quickly and securely while continuing to deliver risk-adjusted returns and best-in-class client service.”

The engagement highlights the breadth and scalability of SS&C’s global service model. Leveraging SS&C’s integrated investment operations solution, First Plus will modernize its investment operations and bolster cross-jurisdictional compliance across Asia. The solution will streamline the process for front-office teams to trade and manage portfolio exposures and manage investor accounting and reconciliation. SS&C will also provide transfer agency services in Thailand, supporting FPAM’s investor servicing and recordkeeping. FPAM will also gain access to SS&C’s integrated automation capabilities to optimize and streamline operations.

“We are thrilled to further our relationship with First Plus as their business continues to grow,” said Damien Barry, Head of Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East for SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. “As asset management continues to globalize and offer new and complex fund vehicles, we are seeing an increased demand for cross-border operations and compliance support. We look forward to working with First Plus to streamline and integrate their workflows through our scalable global ecosystem, so the First Plus team can focus on growth and investor experiences.”

*As of June 30, 2026

About First Plus Asset Management

Based in Singapore, First Plus Asset Management Pte. Ltd. is a licensed asset management firm focused on the Asia-Pacific market. The firm holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Fund Management License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and has been recognized with key regulatory qualifications, including Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) status granted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and approval for Bond Connect by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

First Plus Asset Management (Thailand) Company Limited, an affiliated entity within the group, is licensed by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance to manage public mutual funds, private funds, and provident funds. It’s also recognized by the CSRC as a QFII.

Combining global perspectives with deep regional expertise, the First Plus group delivers sustainable, long-term growth through its capabilities in structured credit, quantamental strategies, and other diversified investment solutions.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a leading provider of mission-critical, AI-powered technology and services empowering financial services and healthcare organizations to work smarter, faster, and securely. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices worldwide. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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