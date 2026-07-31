Dumpsters.com Built a Repeatable Sales Pipeline with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Dumpsters.com, a national dumpster rental company, built a repeatable sales pipeline and a large base of high-quality CRM contacts using ZoomInfo, according to the company. The company credits the shift with steady, sustained growth.

Dumpsters.com sells into a broad, project-driven market, and its first problem was simply knowing who to call. The company needed to define its total addressable market and give its sales team the data to engage the right buyers, rather than guess at who fit its ideal customer profile.

Marketing faced a sharper version of the same gap. It used a third-party vendor to find new projects and their start dates, but that data carried no usable contact information. So the team could see a project was starting somewhere, yet had no one to reach. Reps filled the gap by hand, researching accounts and typing records into the CRM instead of selling. In dumpster rental, the work is tied to projects with real start dates, and a slow list is a missed window.

Dumpsters.com rebuilt its prospecting on ZoomInfo's data. Reps use advanced search filters to sort by job title, company size, and industry, which defines the ideal customer profile in a few clicks. Marketing enriches each project record with complete, engagement-ready contact data and routes the finished contacts straight into its CRM, removing the manual research that used to sit between a project signal and a call. Buying signals keep the team current on what is happening inside target accounts, and a buying-committee view surfaces the full set of decision-makers instead of one name. Because only deduplicated, enriched records enter the CRM, every sales cycle starts clean.

The payoff shows up across pipeline and data quality. Dumpsters.com has built a large base of new contacts, a steady flow of booked meetings, and a healthy pipeline of opportunities, according to the company. Its marketing campaigns run with high deliverability and very low bounce rates, which it credits to importing only clean, enriched data. And the company ties its sharper targeting and cleaner records to strong, sustained year-over-year growth.

The lesson is a plain one. Accurate data reaches the right buyer, and the hours a rep no longer spends on research become hours spent selling. For a company whose market moves at the speed of its next project, reaching the right decision-maker first is what turns a list into a pipeline.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.