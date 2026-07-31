The Presidio Group Exclusively Advised Von Housen Automotive Group on the Sale of San Francisco Exotic Cars in San Rafael, Calif., to indiGO Auto Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC ("Presidio"), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, exclusively advised Von Housen Automotive Group (“Von Housen”) on the sale of San Francisco Exotic Cars, representing Lamborghini, Bentley, Maserati, Pagani and Alfa Romeo and located in San Rafael, Calif., to indiGO Auto Group (“indiGO”). The transaction closed July 30.

"We see no end in sight to the significant demand coming from buyers in the market for California dealerships, particularly luxury and premium stores.” — George Karolis, The Presidio Group Share

Von Housen, a storied California dealership group specializing in luxury brands and owned by George Grinzewitsch, acquired San Francisco Exotic Cars in 2025 in a transaction that also included Ferrari of San Francisco. Von Housen will continue to own and operate that nearby Ferrari dealership.

“As we evaluated our long-term priorities including our exclusive representation of the iconic Ferrari brand in the Bay Area, we determined this was the right time to place San Francisco Exotic Cars with an organization dedicated to representing the specific brands retailed at this dealership,” Grinzewitsch said. “IndiGO Auto Group is just that company. We thank the Presidio team for their professionalism and expertise in shepherding this transaction for our family. They are truly the best in the business.”

The Grinzewitsch family’s connection to Presidio and Presidio President George Karolis goes back more than 20 years.

“I first worked closely with George Karolis back in 2004 when my family sold its first dealership, and we crossed paths on additional deals after that,” Grinzewitsch said. “Our experiences on those transactions were top notch. It’s been a pleasure to see the relationship come full circle, a reflection of the trust and long-term respect we’ve built over the years.”

San Francisco Exotic Cars represents some of the most exclusive and rare marques in the automotive industry, and opportunities to acquire such dealerships are limited. IndiGO operates several other luxury stores in the Bay Area, as well as exotic-brand dealerships in other markets.

This transaction demonstrates the importance of matching distinctive luxury brands with an ownership group positioned to support their long-term success. It also highlights the role long-standing industry relationships play in the dealership buy-sell market.

“It has been a privilege to represent Von Housen Automotive Group and once again work with my good friend George Grinzewitsch to help his family achieve its long-term strategic objectives,” Karolis said. “The most meaningful relationships in this business aren't built through transactions. They're built over years of trust, shared experiences and staying connected long after a deal is done.”

The sale marks the 10th dealership transaction so far in 2026 in which The Presidio Group has had an advisory role. Those deals have involved a total of 23 stores and 28 franchises, with luxury brands making up 75% of that franchise count.

“This sale is another example of the deep connections that drive our work throughout the automotive retail market, particularly in the luxury space,” Karolis said. “It also represents the 4th transaction in California we’ve advised on thus far this year, with 12 dealerships changing hands as part of those. We see no end in sight to the significant demand coming from buyers in the market for California dealerships, particularly luxury and premium stores.”

Seller legal counsel was provided by Jeff Roberts and Emily Dillow of Underwood and Roberts. Buyer legal counsel was provided by Robert Bass of Bass Sox Mercer.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive M&A advisory services to Von Housen Automotive Group through its wholly owned investment bank, Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

About Von Housen Automotive Group

Von Housen Automotive Group is a privately held automotive retailer founded in Sacramento, Calif., in 1958. The dealership group was a longtime operator of several Mercedes-Benz locations until selling those stores in 2022. The company operates with a customer-first philosophy and is focused on luxury automotive retail, including new- and used-vehicle sales and vehicle service.

About The Presidio Group LLC

The Presidio Group was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of its clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively closed more than 320 transactions for nearly $22.5 billion. The Presidio Group, based in Denver and Atlanta, publishes research, industry insights and data reports about the automotive retail landscape. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.