Northampton Capital Partners and APG Launch Cypress Infrastructure, Debuts with Preferred Investment in Terra-Gen Renewable Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northampton Capital Partners LLC (“Northampton” or the “Firm”), an alternative asset management firm focused on infrastructure investments across North America, in partnership with pension investor APG Asset Management (on behalf of pension fund ABP) (“APG”) and other institutional investors, announced today an agreement to form Cypress Infrastructure and make a strategic preferred investment in a renewable energy portfolio owned by Terra-Gen, LLC (“Terra-Gen”), one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the United States, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

The transaction marks the initial investment for Cypress Infrastructure, a Northampton managed investment vehicle focused on providing flexible, creative, long term capital solutions to high-quality U.S. renewable energy projects.

The portfolio includes two assets: Lockhart, a 128.7-MW four-hour battery energy storage system co-located within the Terra-Gen’s solar and battery resources in San Bernardino County, California, and Monte Cristo I Windpower, a 238.5-MW wind project in Hidalgo County, Texas.

The Lockhart energy storage project comprises 164 battery enclosures and utilizes the existing gen-tie line connecting to Southern California Edison’s (“SCE”) Kramer Junction Substation. The resource adequacy capacity is fully contracted under a long-term resource adequacy agreement.

The Monte Cristo wind farm has the capacity to generate more than 850 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to powering approximately 81,000 homes a year. The facility’s capacity has been contracted to two corporate buyers through long-term power purchase agreements.

Andrew Kapp, Founding Partner at Northampton Capital Partners, said, “We are pleased to partner with Terra-Gen on this high-quality portfolio of contracted renewable assets. Monte Cristo and Lockhart are well-positioned to serve growing electricity demand in two of the most dynamic power markets in the country, and we see Cypress’s investment as a strong fit for our infrastructure strategy.”

Geoffrey Strong, Founder and CEO at Northampton Capital Partners, said, “Northampton is excited to introduce Cypress Infrastructure as a capital source and partner for renewable power developers and producers. Our ability to provide creative capital solutions is a win-win for both Cypress Infrastructure and Terra-Gen, a leading renewable power producer.”

John O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Terra-Gen, said, “We are pleased to partner with Northampton on this creative transaction, bringing us a new capital partner that facilitates our shared goal of advancing our growth objectives. Through this partnership, we will continue to operate, optimize and retain long-term ownership over these highly attractive assets that we have developed.”

Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to Cypress Infrastructure and Northampton, and Latham & Watkins and BNP Paribas served as advisors to Terra-Gen.

About Northampton Capital Partners LLC

Northampton Capital Partners LLC is an alternative asset management firm with approximately $1.6 billion of assets under management focused on infrastructure investments in the middle market targeting the energy, digital, and other critical infrastructure sectors. Northampton was founded by Geoffrey Strong, John MacWilliams, Scott McBride, Don McCarthy, Andrew Kapp, Corinne Still and other team members, with offices in New York City and Miami. To learn more about the firm, please reach out to IRGroup@northamptonllc.com.

About APG

As the largest pension services provider in the Netherlands APG manages approximately €639 billion (June 2026) in pension assets for 4.7 million participants. APG provides executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, and pension communication. With approximately 3,700 employees we work from Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, and Singapore. We work for pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning, housing associations, sheltered employment organizations, medical specialists, and architects. https://apg.nl/en/

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen’s gross operating portfolio comprises 4.2 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects, including 5.6 GWh of energy storage facilities across 34 renewable power sites throughout the U.S., predominantly in California and Texas. Terra-Gen is owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (“Masdar”), the United Arab Emirates’ clean energy powerhouse, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with US$24.5 billion in direct infrastructure assets. For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.