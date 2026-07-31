Credova Expands Guidefitter Relationship, Bringing ACH Payments to Marketplace Checkout and the Guidefitter Wallet

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) today announced that Guidefitter, the outdoor tech platform powering the industry's most comprehensive verified pro network, has selected Credova and PSQ Payments to power ACH payments across its marketplace checkout and the Guidefitter Wallet, the platform’s digital wallet for its members. The transition comes just days after Guidefitter’s existing ACH provider elected to stop processing transactions and confirms PSQ Payments’ ability to quickly scale solutions for merchant partners in highly regulated industries.

The agreement expands a relationship that already spans consumer credit. Guidefitter offers Credova financing to its members today and will now rely on the Company’s PSQ Payments platform to add ACH as both a checkout option in its marketplace and a funding rail within the Guidefitter Wallet. Members gain an alternative to card payments for purchases they make on the platform.

Guidefitter operates a marketplace anchored by verified outdoor-industry professionals — guides and outfitters, military and first responders, outdoor educators, conservation organization staff, brand employees and retail associates — who are independently credentialed before gaining Insider access. The company counts more than 200,000 verified Insiders across a network of more than 330 brand partners, and outdoor enthusiasts also participate and transact in the marketplace.

"Guidefitter verifies every member before they transact. That is a key condition under which bank-based payments can work. Having worked directly with Guidefitter when offering Credova financing, we understood their unique business model. That knowledge meant PSQ Payments could build this program for Guidefitter rapidly, rather than having to start from the ground up,” said Dusty Wunderlich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSQ Holdings.

"We build payment infrastructure for highly regulated industries that other providers treat as edge cases. This expansion of our partnership with Guidefitter is the latest example of putting that expertise to work for the benefit of our merchant partners. With exceptional partners like Guidefitter, we are continuing our Company’s growth towards the lofty goals we have set for 2026 and beyond."

“When our previous ACH provider stepped away without warning, we needed a partner that understood how our marketplace actually works and could move fast,” said Bryan Koontz, Chief Executive Officer of Guidefitter. “Credova already knew our business from the credit side, so extending that expertise to ACH was the natural next step in our partnership. It gives our Insiders a new way to pay for volume that is already running through the platform while also improving Guidefitter’s bottom line. That they could step in and replace our prior solution quickly and seamlessly was a huge win for Guidefitter and our members.”

About PSQ Holdings, Inc.

PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) is a payments and financial infrastructure company. We build and operate financial infrastructure in highly regulated environments for industries underserved by traditional financial institutions, including businesses, campaigns, and nonprofits that depend on reliable, compliant payment solutions. For more information, visit publicsquare.com.

About PSQ Payments

PSQ Payments is the payments platform of PSQ Holdings, Inc., offering credit card, debit card, and ACH processing for merchants operating in highly regulated industries, with underwriting, risk management, and compliance functions built to support lawful commerce rather than restrict it.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is an emerging leader in outdoor recreation technology, powering the industry’s most comprehensive pro graph—a verified, data-rich network of licensed guides, outfitters, conservation advocates, educators, military service members, and first responders. Our platform converges community, commerce, and software to transform pro purchase programs into full-funnel marketing engines, driving authentic content, education, and commerce at scale.

We are the indispensable network connecting brands, pros, enthusiasts, associations, and agencies in a single, high-trust network. More than 330 brands—including Swarovski Optik, Crispi Boots, Weatherby, Jetboil, and Garmin—use Guidefitter’s platform.

Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. Learn more at www.guidefitter.com or follow @guidefitter on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "is to be," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated operating strategy, its growth and partnership initiatives, the expected benefits of the expanded Guidefitter relationship, the scope, timing, and availability of ACH payment functionality within Guidefitter’s marketplace checkout and the Guidefitter Wallet, the scope and timing of payment processing services to be provided, member adoption of ACH as a payment method, anticipated transaction volume and any related cost savings to Guidefitter or its members, the Company’s ability to build, scale, and implement payment solutions rapidly for merchants operating in highly regulated industries, the number of verified Insiders and brand partners participating in the Guidefitter network, and the Company’s growth objectives for 2026 and beyond. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. PSQ Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. PSQ Holdings does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.