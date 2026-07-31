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Circle Granted Trust Charter by the New York Department of Financial Services

New charter deepens regulatory foundation for Circle and USDC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, today announced that it has received a limited purpose trust charter from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for Circle Internet Trust Company LLC, d/b/a Circle New York Trust.

Circle’s New York trust charter underscores Circle’s commitment to the highest standards of safety, transparency, and compliance. In 2015, Circle became the first company to receive a BitLicense from NYDFS, marking the beginning of an enduring regulatory relationship with the agency.

“Earning a New York trust charter has been a longstanding objective for Circle given the regulatory clarity that comes with it,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle. “NYDFS is an international standard setter for digital asset regulation, and New York is Circle's global headquarters. This charter reflects over a decade of regulatory commitment and positions USDC within a strong, respected framework as digital dollars become central to the global financial system."

ABOUT CIRCLE
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world’s leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle’s platform includes the world’s largest regulated stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

Contacts

Media Contacts: press@circle.com

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Circle Internet Group, Inc.

NYSE:CRCL
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Contacts

Media Contacts: press@circle.com

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