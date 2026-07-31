Utz Cheese Balls Brought the Crunch to Beer Bowl 2026 in Support of the Eagles Autism Foundation

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utz Quality Foods, LLC (Utz), a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. and the maker of the beloved Utz® Cheese Balls, was an official sponsor of Beer Bowl 2026, the annual charity event hosted by Jason and Kylie Kelce in Sea Isle City, N.J. benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. The event featured Utz’s iconic Cheese Balls in the Utz x Garage Beer "Million Cheese Ball Challenge™," along with fan activations, celebrity appearances and a shared mission of raising funds for autism research and care programs.

Held at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City on June 25, 2026, Beer Bowl 2026 featured competitive team challenges where celebrities and fans competed to help raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation. This year, Utz joined Garage Beer, New Heights Productions and Jason and Kylie Kelce to create the Beer Bowl’s cheesiest challenge yet.

As part of the event, Utz showcased its signature activation: The Utz x Garage Beer Million Cheese Ball Challenge. Participants jumped into a giant pool filled with over one million Utz Cheese Balls in search of orange Garage Beer-branded ping pong balls. What began as a wildly fun concept became one of the 2026 Beer Bowl's signature moments. Throughout the event, attendees could also see the Utz-branded boat and visit the Utz fan tent, where Utz snacks were distributed, and fans could design their own custom drink holders and pretzel necklaces.

On June 24, Utz participated in the Team 62 event at The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, also benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. The day featured a dedicated Utz-branded bar with rotating celebrity bartenders, along with Utz snack sampling, iconic Utz Pretzel Necklaces and a live auction featuring select donated items, including a custom cheese ball dispenser from the Utz bar, autographed by Philadelphia Eagles players, team legends and additional attending celebrities. The event surpassed the 2025 record of $1 million, raising $1.26 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“Few things go together better than Utz Cheese Balls, Garage Beer and of course, giving back to a worthwhile cause,” said Liza Darnell, Vice President, Marketing Communications at Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. “As a snack that doesn’t take itself too seriously, it was only fitting that Utz Cheese Balls were part of this ridiculously fun fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.”

To see content from the event, follow Utz on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT UTZ BRANDS, INC.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp's®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others. After over a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

ABOUT THE EAGLES AUTISM FOUNDATION

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, the Foundation aims to assist those currently affected by autism as well as future generations. Championed by Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles Autism Foundation sets out to fund innovative research, drive scientific breakthroughs, and provide critical resources. The Foundation has raised more than $50 million in eight years.

ABOUT GARAGE BEER

Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.