Kinetic Markets Taps Solidus Labs for Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic Markets LLC, the futures commission merchant (FCM) affiliate of Kalshi, today announced it has selected Solidus Labs as its trade surveillance partner.

Kinetic Markets is a registered FCM with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and a member of the National Futures Association. Kinetic Markets is wholly owned by Kalshi Inc., alongside KalshiEx LLC, a CFTC-regulated designated contract market, and Kalshi Klear LLC, a CFTC-regulated derivatives clearing organization.

This latest addition to the Kalshi ecosystem comes as prediction markets reach an inflection point: Kalshi's monthly trading volume surpassed $31 billion in June 2026, while institutional clients have shown a growing appetite to enter prediction markets, provided they have regulated clearing, institutional liquidity, and margin access to participate at scale.

Solidus Labs has provided trade surveillance technology to Kalshi since February 2026, monitoring KalshiEX's event contract markets for market abuse and insider trading risk. Kinetic Markets' FCM registration introduces a new dimension to that risk surface, driving the decision to extend Solidus' HALO surveillance capabilities across both layers of this structure.

"Kalshi set the gold standard for advancing prediction markets while recognizing that market integrity is a clear competitive edge and a business enabler," said Asaf Meir, Founder & CEO of Solidus Labs. "That's why it was only natural that Kalshi's affiliated futures commission merchant chose a surveillance partner built for the future - providing multidimensional protection across the full structure, not just the exchange's order book. That's the coverage we've built for Kinetic Markets."

"As we bring institutional-grade capabilities to prediction markets, compliance infrastructure has to scale right alongside it," said James Hill, Kinetic Markets’ Chief Compliance Officer. "Solidus Labs emerged as the ideal partner for us because of their expertise in trade surveillance and deep understanding of the prediction markets landscape. Extending their relationship with Kalshi to Kinetic Markets was the fastest, most credible path to surveillance that can stand up to CFTC scrutiny from day one."

About Kinetic Markets

Kinetic Markets, LLC is a futures commission merchant that is wholly owned by Kalshi Inc. Kalshi Inc. also owns KalshiEx LLC, a board of trade designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as a contract market, and Kalshi Klear LLC, a derivatives clearing organization registered with the CFTC.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world’s next-generation financial exchange. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It’s the leading safe and regulated platform, trusted by millions of people and a growing number of institutions in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for Wall Street, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for multidimensional market integrity and trade surveillance. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges institutional rigor with crypto-native innovation and Agentic AI to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight across any product, venue, or asset class. For more information, visit www.soliduslabs.com.