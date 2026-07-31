LIBERTY NETWORKS AND CANTV ANNOUNCE PROJECT TO STRENGTHEN CONNECTIVITY IN VENEZUELA

CARACAS, Venezuela--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Networks, a leading provider of enterprise connectivity and digital infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean, and Compañía Anónima Nacional Teléfonos de Venezuela (CANTV), a leading telecommunications company within the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with international connection reach, today announced the launch of Fénix, a submarine cable system that will have an extension of 378 km, minimum ring capacity of 14 Tbps, and will maintain two landing points: Camuri, located approximately 50 kilometers from Caracas (Venezuela), and Willemstad (Curaçao).

"This integration allows Liberty Networks and CANTV to offer robust and diversified connectivity, reaffirming their long-term commitment to the Venezuelan market." Ray Collins, CEO of Liberty Networks Share

As part of this initiative, Fénix will be integrated into Liberty Networks' robust regional submarine cable ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting directly to the IP hub in Curaçao. This new system connected to CANTV's Festoon submarine cable, improving connectivity for Venezuela, and is expected to drastically reduce latency to the most relevant digital content for users in the country, significantly raising the quality of the experience.

The Curaçao hub is connected through Liberty Networks' submarine systems: Arcos, EC-Link, Jerry Newton and PCCS, which guarantees route diversity, high availability and resilience in connectivity to Latin America and the Caribbean. The integration also includes IP Transit capabilities from Curaçao, which in turn connects to the NAP of the Americas in Miami, one of the world's most important traffic exchange points, along with the connectivity, interconnection and transportation components necessary to ensure optimal network operation and the provision of associated services.

The launch of Fénix represents a milestone in the positioning of Liberty Networks and CANTV as the most robust international providers in Venezuela. This incorporation is integrated into the two ARCOS-1 systems, east and west, at the Punto Fijo landing station, and the border interconnection points with Colombia: Cúcuta and Maicao, which interconnect with the landing stations in Cartagena, where Liberty Networks operates three submarine cables. Together, these initiatives significantly strengthen the country's digital infrastructure.

"This integration allows Liberty Networks and CANTV to offer robust and diversified connectivity, reaffirming their long-term commitment to the Venezuelan market and their role as facilitators of regional connectivity. This project is a fundamental step to strengthen international connectivity that comes at a critical time for Venezuela and allows us to offer greater capacity and access to a key region for the country's continued digital development," said Ray Collins, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Corporate Strategy at Liberty Latin America and CEO of Liberty Networks.

"This initiative represents a significant advance in the country's telecommunications infrastructure, providing a new interconnection point for the capital of Venezuela, which concentrates more than 40% of the volume of international traffic. With Fénix, we are generating a significant capacity for the current needs of Venezuela," said engineer Colmenares M., vice president of Technology and Infrastructure of the National Telephone Company of Venezuela (CANTV).

Key benefits for Venezuela:

Increased capacity: up to 14 terabits per second in each direction.

up to 14 terabits per second in each direction. Lower latency: faster connections to content and with greater responsiveness, with a latency of less than 4 milliseconds to Curaçao.

faster connections to content and with greater responsiveness, with a latency of less than 4 milliseconds to Curaçao. Modernized technology: Deployment of next-generation equipment (SLTE) that enables flexible spectrum loading and support for 100G and 400G interfaces .

Deployment of next-generation equipment (SLTE) that enables flexible spectrum loading and support for 100G and 400G interfaces New diverse interconnection point in the Capital region

ABOUT LIBERTY NETWORKS

Liberty Networks, part of Liberty Latin America, is a leading provider of enterprise infrastructure and connectivity in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting more than 30 countries with nearly 55,000 kilometers of submarine cable and terrestrial fiber optic systems. The company operates several of the most important submarine systems in the region, including ARCOS-1, CFX, ECFS, PCCS, and MAYA-1.2, along with major initiatives such as MANTA, a new high-capacity pan-regional submarine system for the Caribbean and Latin America.

At Liberty Networks, we partner with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, leveraging our extensive network infrastructure, next-generation solution portfolio, and data center network to provide a strong foundation for business success across the region. To learn more about Liberty Networks, visit www.libertynetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT COMPAÑÍA ANÓNIMA NACIONAL TELÉFONOS DE VENEZUELA

The Compañía Anónima Nacional Teléfonos de Venezuela (CANTV) is the main telecommunications company in Venezuela, founded in 1930, with 96 years of experience and with offices nationwide. As a state-owned operator, it offers fixed telephony, internet access, data transmission, and technological solutions for residential, business, and government customers. CANTV plays a key role in the development of the country's digital infrastructure and telecommunications.

CANTV has a diversified portfolio of telecommunications and information technology services, structured for households, companies, public institutions and telecommunications operators, including Internet and Connectivity Services, Fixed Telephony (Voice), Television and Entertainment Services, Data Transmission (Corporate and Public Sector), Information Technology (IT) Services, Services for Telecommunications Operators, among others.

Likewise, it has participated in the installation and operation of submarine cables since 1968, derived from its geographical position and infrastructure at the national level, it has been part of important connectivity projects, through agreements with other national and international operators, which have contributed to improving the communications infrastructure and strengthening the interconnection with the rest of the world.

With the execution of this project on an international scale, CANTV demonstrates that it has the certified personnel and the necessary network architecture to take on critical infrastructure challenges. CANTV is not only a service provider, it is the architect of the country's digital highways, operating with international standards of redundancy, power and ultra-low latency connectivity.

CANTV ratifies its technical and operational solvency, demonstrating that Venezuela has the necessary technological muscle to lead global telecommunications projects.

To learn more about CANTV, visit www.cantv.com.ve.