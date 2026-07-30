Citi and Mastercard Expand The Curated Table Series for Fall 2026 with Premium Dining Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi and Mastercard today announced the expansion of The Curated Table, a premium dining series designed for U.S. Citi Strata Elite cardmembers. Building on last year’s debut, the 2026 series will feature three marquee events, unlocking exclusive access to some of the most sought-after experiences across dining, entertainment and culture.

Fashion | September 9, 2026 | New York, NY

Timed to New York’s fashion season, The Curated Table at The Shed will feature immersive ateliers and a runway show by renowned designer Christian Siriano, and an elevated culinary program by award-winning chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.





Timed to New York’s fashion season, The Curated Table at The Shed will feature immersive ateliers and a runway show by renowned designer Christian Siriano, and an elevated culinary program by award-winning chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. Motorsport | October 21, 2026 | Austin, TX

During one of the year’s most anticipated race weekends, The Curated Table will feature the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team, along with world-class dining and a special driver appearance.





During one of the year’s most anticipated race weekends, The Curated Table will feature the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team, along with world-class dining and a special driver appearance. Art | December 2, 2026 | Miami, FL

The Curated Table will return to Miami for a second consecutive year during one of the world’s most prominent art weeks, featuring a renowned artist and multi-sensory experiences that blend dining, music and art.

“The Curated Table reflects Citi’s continued investment in a lifestyle platform that connects customers to standout rewards, travel and dining benefits,” said Prashant Sharma, Head of Reward Cards and Loyalty for U.S. Consumer Cards at Citi. “In partnership with Mastercard, we’re focused on going beyond the transaction to deliver unique access and memorable experiences for Citi Strata Elite cardmembers.”

Delivering Premium Rewards with the Citi Strata Elite Card

The Curated Table is part of a broader suite of lifestyle benefits available through the Citi Strata Elite Card, a rewards credit card designed for consumers seeking elevated travel and dining experiences. Cardmembers can earn:

12x points on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on cititravel.com.

6x points on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com.

6x points at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services, every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET, and 3x points any other time.

1.5x points on All Other Purchases.

The card also unlocks nearly $1,500 in annual value through a range of travel, dining and lifestyle benefits.

Powered by World Legend Mastercard Benefits

The Citi Strata Elite Card is the first World Legend credit card issued featuring Mastercard’s premium tier benefits. Through The Mastercard Collection, cardmembers can enjoy coveted access to priority reservations at top international restaurants, exclusive ticketing for global music, theater, and sporting events, and more.

“We know cardmembers value experiences that reflect their passions and bring them closer to moments they care most about,” said Victor Nordenson, Executive Vice President at Mastercard. “Together with Citi, we’re excited to continue The Curated Table series, delivering exclusive Priceless Experiences around some of the most exciting events in culture, dining and entertainment. These immersive moments showcase the exceptional access available through Mastercard World Legend benefits.”

Eligible Citi Strata Elite cardmembers can purchase Curated Table tickets beginning today on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at $100. A limited number of premium packages are also available, pairing The Curated Table with exclusive access to Christian Siriano’s runway show in September 2026. For details, visit priceless.com/CuratedTable. Must be 21+ to participate. Quantities limited. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Additional information may be found at www.mastercard.com.