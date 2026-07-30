TekSynap Awarded U.S. House of Representatives House Technology Alliance Program IDIQ

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekSynap Corporation, a leading provider of mission-focused IT solutions and technology services for federal customers, today announced it has been awarded the U.S. House of Representatives House Technology Alliance Program (H-TAP) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide technology service support for House staff in Washington, DC and district offices across the United States and territories.

"The award expands TekSynap’s civilian portfolio and supports reliable, secure, and responsive technology services for House staff in Washington, DC and district offices nationwide." Share

Under H-TAP, TekSynap will support the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) House Information Resources (HIR) and the Office of IT Customer Solutions Directorate (ITCS) as they deliver Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 end-user technology support to House Members, Committees, Leadership Offices, CAO Business Units, and staff. The House environment includes 441 Member offices, more than 50 Committee, Leadership, and support offices, approximately 16,000 House staffers, and approximately 950 district offices across the United States and territories.

“Supporting the U.S. House of Representatives is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Chris Schuster, Vice President - Civilian at TekSynap. “H-TAP is about ensuring the people who support Congress have reliable, secure, and responsive technology services wherever House business takes place. Our team is ready to bring disciplined service delivery, ITIL-aligned support, and customer-first execution to this important mission.”

The award represents an important new customer relationship for TekSynap and underscores the company’s ability to deliver scalable service desk, technical support, and expert support for complex, distributed enterprise environments. TekSynap’s work will help support the continued operations of computers, mobile devices, and systems used to conduct House business and serve constituents nationwide.

As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, this award reflects the essential role of modern, dependable technology in supporting the institutions that serve the American people. TekSynap brings a mission-focused delivery model, experienced technical teams, and a culture of accountability to help ensure House users receive timely, effective, and secure technology support.

“Winning with a new customer requires exceptional teamwork at every stage, from capture strategy and solution development to proposal execution and customer alignment,” Schuster added. “This achievement reflects the dedication of many people across TekSynap who understand that strong technology support is foundational to mission performance.”

About TekSynap:

In a world full of products, we have solutions.

TekSynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customers' unique requirements and designing solutions that deliver results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers' needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry. https://www.teksynap.com