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Mutual of Omaha and Vamrah to Collaborate on Automation Pilot

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual of Omaha’s Workplace Solutions is working with Vamrah to accelerate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate business processes and reduce repetitive, manual tasks within group insurance workflows.

As part of this effort, Mutual of Omaha and Vamrah have entered into a pilot agreement and are finalizing production licensing.

“We’re exploring opportunities to leverage AI capabilities to improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and enable our teams to focus more time on higher-value activities," said Jason Jarzynka, Senior Vice President, Workplace Solutions Product Performance and Technology at Mutual of Omaha. “We are excited to work with Vamrah on this effort.”

“Vamrah is proud to collaborate with Mutual of Omaha Workplace Solutions to bring intelligent automation to complex insurance workflows,” said Richard Allaway, Chief Growth Officer, Vamrah. “Our goal is to help enterprises leverage the advances in AI with scalable, domain-specific solutions built for accuracy, speed and business impact.”

About the Mutual of Omaha Companies

The Mutual of Omaha Companies offer a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., the highly rated organization takes a long-term view with a focus on strength, stability and steady growth to help customers protect what they care about and achieve their financial goals over generations. For more information, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

About Vamrah

Vamrah is a pioneer in AI-driven business process transformation, helping organizations unlock the full value of unstructured content. With deep expertise in enterprise AI, intelligent document processing, and workflow automation, Vamrah delivers scalable, domain-specific solutions that reduce costs, eliminate manual effort, and accelerate business outcomes. Headquartered in Westchester County, NY, Vamrah serves organizations across insurance, healthcare, finance, procurement, and more. For more information visit www.vamrah.ai.

Contacts

Andy Halperin
Mutual of Omaha 
Andy.Halperin@mutualofomaha.com

Industry:

Mutual of Omaha Companies

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Andy Halperin
Mutual of Omaha 
Andy.Halperin@mutualofomaha.com

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