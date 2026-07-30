TekSynap Awarded NRC SNCC 2.0 BPA Call to Continue Enterprise IT Operations and Modernization Support

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekSynap Corporation, an end-to-end information technology partner serving agencies across the federal government, today announced it has been awarded the Systems, Network, and Related Cross-Cutting Services (SNCC) 2.0 BPA Call under the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) Global Infrastructure and Development Acquisition (GLINDA) 2.0 Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This award is the first call order issued under the NRC's GLINDA 2.0 BPA and has a potential value of approximately $139.9 million.

"Award under NRC's GLINDA 2.0 BPA builds on TekSynap's long-standing SNCC partnership and supports integrated engineering, operations, cybersecurity, cloud, and modernization services across the agency." Share

SNCC 2.0 builds upon the success of the original SNCC program, which TekSynap has supported for the past seven years. Through SNCC 2.0, TekSynap will continue delivering comprehensive enterprise IT operations, engineering, cybersecurity, cloud implementation, and modernization services that support NRC administrative and mission operations.

"We are honored by the NRC's continued confidence in TekSynap and proud to support its vital mission of protecting public safety while advancing the civilian use of nuclear power and radioactive materials," said David Gauldfeldt, TekSynap's President. "Through the SNCC 2.0 BPA call order, our team delivers core engineering services across both the administrative and mission elements of the agency's enterprise. We look forward to collaborating with NRC staff to drive greater effectiveness and efficiency in the years ahead."

Under SNCC 2.0, TekSynap will support twelve critical service areas: Program Management; Cross-Cutting Project Support; System and Database Administration; Compute and Storage Management; Development and Test Environment Services; Workstation and Systems Engineering; Network Management; Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM); Enterprise Monitoring and Operational Support; Disaster Recovery and Continuity of Operations (COOP); Security Engineering; and Cloud Implementation Services.

The NRC designed SNCC 2.0 to provide integrated technical planning and operational support while accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud services, DevSecOps practices, and advanced cybersecurity capabilities. The effort also focuses on improving efficiency, increasing operational visibility, standardizing services, and continuously modernizing the agency's technology environment.

Winning the follow-on contract reflects the confidence NRC has placed in TekSynap's people, performance, and innovation. Over the last several years, TekSynap teams have helped maintain and enhance the systems and infrastructure that support NRC's critical mission of protecting public health and safety through effective nuclear regulation.

As TekSynap begins this next chapter under SNCC 2.0, the company remains committed to delivering secure, innovative, and mission-focused solutions that advance NRC's public safety mission and strengthen the technology foundation supporting the agency's future.

About TekSynap:

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TekSynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customers' unique requirements and designing solutions that deliver results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers' needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry. https://www.teksynap.com