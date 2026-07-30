AXS and FC Dallas Renew Ticketing Partnership, Building on More Than a Decade of Success

LOS ANGELES & FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, today announced it has extended its ticketing partnership with Major League Soccer club, FC Dallas, continuing a successful relationship that supports the club’s ticketing operations and fan engagement initiatives.

Through the renewed agreement, AXS will provide FC Dallas with an expanded suite of ticketing solutions, including mobile ticket management, data and analytics tools, integrated marketing capabilities, and access to AXS’s comprehensive distribution network.

“Creating a strong matchday experience begins well before fans arrive at the stadium, and ticketing plays an important role in that journey,” said Kris Katseanes, Vice President for Ticket Sales, FC Dallas. “AXS has been a trusted partner for FC Dallas for more than 10 years, and we look forward to continuing our work together to provide fans with reliable, secure and convenient access to our matches and other live events.”

AXS’s platform, including AXS Mobile ID technology, helps provide fans with an easy and secure way to buy and manage FC Dallas tickets, while giving teams and venues the tools to better understand, engage and serve their audiences.

“FC Dallas has built one of the most respected soccer organizations in the country, and we’re proud to continue supporting the club as its official ticketing partner,” said David McElwee, Vice President, AXS. “Together, we’re focused on delivering a secure, modern and fan-friendly ticketing experience that makes it easier for fans to buy, manage and access tickets.”

The renewed partnership further strengthens AXS’s growing footprint across soccer and live entertainment. The company serves as the ticketing partner for some of the world’s most iconic sporting events and organizations, as well as premier venues and events around the globe.

About FC Dallas

FC Dallas is owned by Hunt Sports LLC and is committed to creating championship moments on and off the pitch. Since being purchased from Major League Soccer in 2003, FC Dallas has developed the 145-acre Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas where it plays its home matches. FC Dallas and its affiliates operate the MLS NEXT Academy, boys’ and girls’ youth programs as well as MLS NEXT Pro’s North Texas SC. FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 while also winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2016.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS, owned by AEG, partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, First Avenue, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’s primary and secondary marketplaces, along with its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology, deliver one of the easiest and most secure ways for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.