SSA Marine and Port of Gulfport Commission New Hybrid Mobile Harbor Crane

GULFPORT, Mississippi--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSA Marine and the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport (Port of Gulfport) today announced the commissioning of a new Liebherr LHM 550 hybrid mobile harbor crane at the Port, along with $1.6 million in state grant funding that will enable the electrification of the crane.

The $1.6 million grant was awarded to the Port through the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Strategic Multi-Modal Investments Fund, which, along with a partial match from SSA Marine, will fund the electrical connection for the new crane. Share

The crane has a lift capacity of 124 metric tons and will be SSA Marine’s second LHM 550 in operation at the Port of Gulfport. The crane runs on a hybrid drive system, and the Port and SSA Marine are working together to add the electrical infrastructure that will allow it to operate on electric power.

“Adding a second LHM 550 at Gulfport expands our bulk handling capacity and allows us to continue delivering reliable, high-quality service to our customers,” said Greg Schruff, general manager of SSA Marine’s Port of Gulfport operations. “That progress comes from working closely with the Port, and it reflects our long-term commitment to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and SSA Marine’s broader sustainability goals.”

The $1.6 million grant was awarded to the Port through the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Strategic Multi-Modal Investments Fund, which, along with a partial match from SSA Marine, will fund the electrical connection for the new mobile harbor crane.

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved through strong public-private partnerships,” said Jon Nass, CEO and Executive Director of the Port of Gulfport. “We appreciate SSA Marine’s continued investment in the Port of Gulfport and are grateful to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for its support in funding the electrical infrastructure for this crane. This crane allows us to better support existing customers while providing flexibility to better attract future business. Together, these investments strengthen our port, improve efficiency, and position Gulfport for continued growth.”

The primary use of the crane will be bulk cargo handling for The Chemours Company, moving ilmenite sand, a raw material used to produce white titanium dioxide pigment. Chemours has operated a nearby manufacturing facility in DeLisle, Mississippi, for more than four decades. The added capacity from the crane supports the reliable handling of Chemours’ cargo.

“We are pleased that SSA Marine continues to invest in our partnership,” said Duane Wilson, Site Engineering Manager at Chemours DeLisle facility. “The new crane will create improved efficiency in our manufacturing process and strengthen our ability to provide trusted supply reliability to our customers.”

The hybrid crane and accompanying grant funding are part of SSA Marine and the Port’s continued investment to expand cargo handling capability and modernize terminal equipment. To mark the crane’s arrival, representatives from SSA Marine, the Port of Gulfport, Chemours, and the International Longshoremen’s Association gathered at the terminal to celebrate the milestone.

About SSA Marine

SSA Marine is one of the world’s largest independent marine terminal operators, with operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and in Vietnam. Since its founding in 1949, SSA Marine has continued to grow, while always remaining focused on its customers’ interests.

About the Port of Gulfport

The Port of Gulfport is a key gateway for north-south container trade and breakbulk cargo, with on-dock Class I rail service via the CN and CPKC. As a designated Strategic Seaport, the Port also has a direct rail connection to Camp Shelby and an active relationship with the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) stationed locally. Gulfport is a key port for refrigerated cargo and maintains 1,400 refrigerated container plugs to support perishable imports and exports. Gulfport is also a hub for Mississippi’s growing Blue Economy, housing research, innovation and manufacturing facilities that advance uncrewed maritime systems and other blue technologies.