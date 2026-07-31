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Nine Months In, Interest Continues in SCE's Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program

More than 4,000 claims submitted for Eaton Fire impacts; over $775 million offered.

Pasadena resident shares her experience participating in SCE’s Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program and her journey recovering after the Eaton Fire.

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine months after launching its Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, Southern California Edison today announced that community members directly impacted by the Eaton Fire continue to seek compensation and receive payments through the voluntary program. More than 4,000 claims have been submitted through the program. More than 2,400 claimants have been paid, with many more in the pipeline once they finalize their settlements.

“Every claim reflects a unique set of circumstances and recovery needs,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, SCE’s parent company. “Our goal is to help community members understand their options so they can make the decisions that are right for them.”

Only four months remain to submit a claim. Eligible individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to submit their claims by Nov. 30, 2026, giving them the opportunity to explore all available options, as more than 12,300 individuals, trusts and legal entities already have.

About half of all claims submitted have been for non-burn damage from smoke, soot or ash. Among those participants is Mary Bloebaum, a Pasadena homeowner whose property experienced smoke and ash damage from the Eaton Fire. She is now sharing her story to help others better understand the options available to them.

“When I got my check, I was quite shocked and surprised at the amount,” said Bloebaum. “I had about three inches of soot everywhere. The program has allowed me to replace the things that I need to replace to get back to my life.”

Since launching on Oct. 29, 2025, as of July 29, 2026:

  • More than 4,000 claims submitted, consisting of over 12,300 individuals, trusts and legal entities, with 38% submitted by attorneys or authorized representatives.
  • More than 2,200 offers extended to nearly 5,500 claimants, totaling more than $775 million.
  • More than 2,400 claimants paid, totaling over $375 million, with many more in process.

The Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program is designed to offer compensation in line with settlement values for similar claims in past wildfire lawsuits, with a more streamlined and faster approach than litigation. Filing a claim does not waive a claimant's rights. Receiving and evaluating an offer does not waive rights either.

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About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

Contacts

Media Relations: 626-302-2255
news@sce.com

Investor Relations: Sam Ramraj, 626-302-2540

Feinberg/Biros: Amy Weiss, 202-203-0448
amy@weisspublicaffairs.com

Industry:

Southern California Edison

NYSE:EIX
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Contacts

Media Relations: 626-302-2255
news@sce.com

Investor Relations: Sam Ramraj, 626-302-2540

Feinberg/Biros: Amy Weiss, 202-203-0448
amy@weisspublicaffairs.com

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