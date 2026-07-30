Veritone Adds Document Redaction to Create an All-in-One, AI-Powered Redaction Suite

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the addition of AI-powered document redaction to Veritone Redact, expanding the platform into a unified solution for securely redacting documents, images, audio and video within a single application for a broad range of organizations and sectors – including federal government, legal entities, law enforcement, as well as State, Local and Education (SLED) organizations.

Built on Veritone's aiWARE™ enterprise AI platform, Veritone Redact combines advanced AI with human review to help agencies efficiently identify and protect sensitive information designed for accuracy, compliance and control. Driven by widespread customer frustration over disjointed, expensive solutions, this advancement expands Veritone’s solution into a powerful all-in-one suite capable of now handling image, audio, video, and document redaction from a single, centralized hub and user interface.

Public and private sector organizations alike rarely work with a single type of evidence or digital media. Investigators, records teams, legal departments and public information officers routinely manage documents, body-worn camera footage, interview recordings and images throughout the lifecycle of a case. Veritone Redact unifies this approach by helping to remove long-standing data silos across organizations. For example, a body cam unit at a police department can use the solution for video and audio redaction, while the District Attorney's office can access the exact same platform for their specific document needs.

"As we looked at how our customers were using Veritone Redact, it became clear that document redaction was the next logical capability to add," said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. "Thanks to the underlying power and flexibility of our aiWARE platform, we were able to seamlessly add document redaction to the platform they already know and trust, giving our users exactly what they’ve been demanding, while significantly expanding the market opportunity for Veritone and our redaction solutions."

Whether it’s a city government processing complex Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, a school district protecting sensitive student records, or a corporate legal team managing case files, organizations of all types can now benefit from a single solution for their full spectrum of redaction workflows.

Veritone plans to include document redaction for all customers, challenging the costly status quo and delivering meaningful value to its users.

To learn more about Veritone Redact, visit https://www.veritone.com/applications/redact/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the planned availability and rollout of document redaction to Veritone's customers; the capabilities, performance, accuracy, and security of Veritone Redact and the aiWARE platform; expected customer adoption and demand for Veritone's redaction solutions; the anticipated expansion of Veritone's market opportunity across government, legal, law enforcement, and SLED sectors; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.