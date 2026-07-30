Creative Solutions in Healthcare Renews Strategic Partnership with QRM Following Seven Years of Clinical & Operational Success.

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC) has renewed its partnership with Quality Rehab Management (QRM), a Focal Point Care company, for an additional three-year term, extending a successful collaboration that has supported CSNHC’s in-house therapy model, strengthened facility-level performance and enhanced resident outcomes throughout its skilled nursing communities.

“One thing that sets QRM apart is that they truly feel like partners," said Gary & Malisa Blake Share

The renewed agreement reflects CSNHC’s confidence in the value and support QRM delivers. The all-inclusive partnership model integrates QRM's therapy management, clinical expertise, operational support and reimbursement guidance into CSNHC 's in-house therapy program, eliminating the need for a fragmented, fee-for-service approach.

“Creative Solutions in Healthcare is committed to partnering with organizations that understand our mission, our residents, and the realities our facility teams face every day,” said Gary & Malisa Blake, co-founders of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “QRM has brought meaningful value to our organization, and renewing this partnership allows us to continue building on that progress with a team that is aligned with our goals.”

Built on a foundation of shared values, the partnership reflects a mutual commitment to delivering high-quality care, supporting employee satisfaction and driving sustainable performance. In skilled nursing, clinical outcomes, therapy performance and reimbursement are closely connected. CSNHC and QRM have remained deeply aligned in their approach: focus first on resident care, support the teams delivering that care and build systems that improve both clinical and operational results while emphasizing integrity, clinical excellence and operational accountability.

"Creative Solutions was one of our very first clients, and it has been an incredible privilege to grow alongside their organization," said Freda Mowad, Chief Strategy Officer of Focal Point Care and founder of QRM. "What began in two buildings has grown to support more than 150+ communities today. Gary and his team have always been focused on a collaborative approach, from co-developing rehab software analytics and reimbursement capture tools to identifying new ways to support facility teams and resident care. Creative and QRM work as one unit which has been critical to both company’s success and longevity."

CSNHC first moved from multiple outsourced therapy companies to an in-house therapy model in 2019. A decision made to give CSNHC greater ownership and impact over the care experience for residents needing physical, occupational and speech therapy. QRM was instrumental in helping make that transition successful, providing the expertise, structure and ongoing support needed to help CSNHC build a stronger, more integrated therapy platform.

QRM provides specialized support to long-term care operators, with services designed to help facilities navigate the increasingly complex intersection of clinical performance, reimbursement, managed care and operational execution.

“One thing that sets QRM apart is that they truly feel like partners,” the Blakes continued. “They are innovative, action-oriented and in constant communication with our teams. When there is an opportunity to improve, they move quickly, bring solutions and execute. That is exactly the kind of long-term partnership Creative is built for.”

Rather than a traditional vendor arrangement, CSNHC and QRM have developed an integrated working relationship centered on shared goals. QRM works alongside CSNHC’s facility and regional leaders to identify opportunities, support therapists and clinical teams, strengthen systems and translate care priorities into measurable outcomes.

The partnership is built on shared goals and a commitment to facility-level success. Together, CSNHC and QRM support teams through hands-on expertise, data-informed strategy and expanded resources.

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare:

Founded in 2000 by Gary and Malisa Blake, Creative Solutions in Healthcare is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. It started with the first acquisition of Granbury Care Center and currently operates 182 long-term care communities, assisted living and skilled nursing, throughout the state of Texas. Each location still runs on the founding principle, 'a life lived for others is a life worthwhile'. Its mission is to provide the highest quality of care to aging adults, by investing in cutting-edge technology and embodying core values of Compassionate Clinical Care, Nutritious Meals, Enriching Lives, Valued Employees, and Unparalleled Cleanliness.

About QRM, A Focal Point Care Company:

Founded by Freda Mowad in 2018, Quality Rehab Management (QRM), provides in-house therapy management, reimbursement services, and operational support to skilled nursing, post-acute care, and senior living communities nationwide. Through hands-on partnership, ongoing education, clinical resources, and operational expertise, QRM helps operators elevate therapy performance, maintain regulatory compliance, strengthen workforce stability, and improve resident outcomes. Learn more at QRMhealth.com.