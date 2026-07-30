Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program with AWS, BCG, Databricks, McKinsey, NVIDIA, and Snowflake to Deliver First Referenceable Enterprise AI Adoption Stack

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cursor, a leading multi-model AI coding platform, today announced the launch of Cursor Benchmark Partners. This global cohort brings together six of the world’s leading technology, infrastructure, data, and services firms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), BCG, Databricks, McKinsey, NVIDIA, and Snowflake, to work alongside Cursor to help enterprise customers adopt and scale AI software development across their organizations.

As organizations face structural friction when moving from early AI experiments to full enterprise deployment, the Cursor Benchmark Partners program provides a comprehensive, pre-vetted AI adoption stack. This unified framework spans the required technology, infrastructure, data governance, and organizational services to help companies drive measurable value, productivity, and operational efficiency across the entire Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). Over the next year, the partners will work together to define the creation of new capabilities, such as Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) capacity, dedicated research, and implementation resources spanning deployment patterns, organizational adoption, and enterprise use cases.

"Enterprises are rethinking how software gets built, and moving from isolated pilots to coordinated production scale requires a world-class ecosystem around engineering teams,” said Jordan Topoleski, Chief Operating Officer, Cursor. “Cursor Benchmark Partners represents a big moment in our enterprise AI maturity. By anchoring the world's leading technology, infrastructure, data, and consulting leaders into a single stack, we remove deployment friction and give organizations a blueprint to turn agentic development into compounding business impact.”

The Benchmark Partners are organized around the key requirements for enterprise AI adoption:

Transformation and Adoption: Supporting the organizational shifts, workflow updates, and operating model redesigns required to sustain high-impact AI productivity gains.

Supporting the organizational shifts, workflow updates, and operating model redesigns required to sustain high-impact AI productivity gains. Context and Governance: Providing contextual, secure, and governed access to enterprise data, precise permissions, and clear data lineage so coding agents can operate safely.

Providing contextual, secure, and governed access to enterprise data, precise permissions, and clear data lineage so coding agents can operate safely. Accelerated Cloud and Deployment: Delivering the global cloud infrastructure and high-performance compute and software needed to securely run and scale an agentic development environment.

Cursor Benchmark Partners marks the first step in Cursor’s broader partner strategy, establishing an initial cohort of technology and services partners to support enterprise AI adoption and production deployment. For more information on deploying agentic software development with Cursor and to learn more about Cursor Benchmark Partners, visit http://cursor.com/blog/benchmarkpartners.

About Cursor

Cursor is the best way to build software with AI. Helping teams solve the hardest problems, Cursor builds an ecosystem of tools to write, review, and maintain code more efficiently. Serving the majority of the Fortune 500 and over 50,000 teams globally, Cursor is accelerating the future of software development. Learn more at https://cursor.com/.