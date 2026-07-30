VantageScore 4.0, the Most Advanced Credit Score in the Mortgage Market, Now Integrated into Optimal Blue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VantageScore 4.0, the most advanced credit score available for mortgage origination today, is now integrated into the mortgage industry's leading end-to-end capital markets platform, Optimal Blue. By integrating VantageScore 4.0 credit scores, Optimal Blue will now offer the industry's most advanced and predictive mortgage credit score directly within lenders’ existing workflows. VantageScore 4.0 is now available in Optimal Blue’s product, pricing, and eligibility engine (PPE), MSR valuation and hedging and trading features, enabling lenders to price loans directly using VantageScore 4.0 within the Optimal Blue system. As a result, originators using Optimal Blue can now pull and use VantageScore 4.0 credit scores for their decisioning for consumer pre-qualifications, government-backed mortgage loans and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) collateral pledging. Optimal Blue joins other leading mortgage finance industry leaders in accepting VantageScore 4.0. These leaders include Rocket Mortgage, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the Federal Home Loan Banks and the Veterans Administration.

"VantageScore 4.0’s entry into mortgage is pushing lending into a new era, driven by more predictive data and smarter technology. Technology providers like Optimal Blue are helping accelerate that transformation," said Dr. Rikard Bandebo, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Economist at VantageScore. "By integrating VantageScore 4.0 directly into its capital markets platform, Optimal Blue is giving lenders seamless access to the industry's most advanced, predictive credit score, empowering smarter pricing, more precise risk assessment and greater confidence in lending decisions."

VantageScore® 4.0 uses 400% more data to generate a credit score than legacy credit scores, providing a more predictive view of borrower creditworthiness and driving lender growth. VantageScore 4.0 scores 33 million more consumers than competitor models and is the first tri-bureau credit score to incorporate alternative data into its credit scoring models. Integrating VantageScore 4.0 into Optimal Blue's platform helps lenders incorporate the most modern mortgage credit score into pricing, hedging, trading and eligibility workflows, providing flexibility and enabling quicker, better-informed lending decisions.

Seeking to pilot VantageScore 4.0? Resources for lenders interested in using VantageScore 4.0 to responsibly identify more qualified borrowers using modern, data-driven and predictive scoring are available at www.vantagescore.com/lenders.

About VantageScore®

VantageScore is the fastest-growing credit scoring company in the U.S., and is known for the industry’s most innovative, predictive and inclusive credit score models. In 2024, usage of VantageScore increased by 55% to hit 42 billion credit scores. More than 3,700 institutions, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, use VantageScore credit scores and digital tools to provide consumer credit products or generate greater insights into consumer behavior. The VantageScore 4.0 credit scoring model scores 33 million more people than traditional models. With the FHFA allowing the immediate use of VantageScore 4.0 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteed mortgages, the company is also ushering in a new era for mortgage lending.

VantageScore is an independent joint venture company owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue powers strategic performance across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes optimize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue helps deliver measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.com.