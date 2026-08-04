Xsolla, GDAP, and DTI-EMB Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth of the Philippine Game Industry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) and Department of Trade and Industry – Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) to support the continued growth of the Philippine video game development ecosystem through mentorship programs, industry promotion, and access to global game commerce solutions.

The collaboration brings together a top global commerce platform for the gaming industry, the Philippines’ primary game industry association, and the government agency responsible for promoting Philippine exports and international market development. Together, the organizations will strengthen local development capabilities, increase international visibility for Philippine-made games, and connect developers with the infrastructure needed to compete in global markets.

As part of the agreement, GDAP, DTI-EMB, and Xsolla will work together to design and deliver structured mentorship and capability-building programs for Philippine game developers and publishers. These initiatives will include workshops, seminars, training events, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and educational campaigns focused on accelerator, publishing, and monetization opportunities available through Xsolla’s ecosystem. The programs are designed to support developers at every stage of growth, from emerging indie studios to established publishers seeking to expand internationally.

The partnership will also support coordinated marketing efforts and key industry events aimed at raising the Philippines' profile as a global gaming destination. Through joint initiatives, the organizations will help expand GDAP’s community reach, support DTI-EMB’s export promotion programs, and strengthen Xsolla’s engagement with the country’s growing game development sector.

“The Philippines continues to establish itself as one of the most exciting game development markets in Southeast Asia,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “The country combines exceptional creative talent, a highly engaged gaming audience, and meaningful government support for industry growth. By partnering with both GDAP and DTI-EMB, we’re creating opportunities for Philippine developers to strengthen their capabilities, increase their visibility, and access the global commerce infrastructure needed to grow their businesses internationally.”

This partnership reflects the growing importance of the Philippines within the global video games ecosystem. Through this agreement, Xsolla will work closely with the organizations leading that momentum while helping developers access new opportunities to build, launch, and monetize games worldwide.

To learn more about Xsolla’s partnership with GDAP and DTI-EMB, visit: https://xsolla.pro/GDAP-and-DTI-EMB

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com