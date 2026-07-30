U.S. Marine Corps 1st Maintenance Battalion Selects Tagup's Manifest Platform to Advance Maintenance Decision-Making

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tagup, a defense technology company delivering logistics decision advantage with next-generation artificial intelligence, today announced a contract with the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Maintenance Battalion. The battalion has selected Tagup's Manifest platform to bring AI-powered decision intelligence to Secondary Repairable Item (SECREP) maintenance, helping maintainers make more informed repair decisions that improve equipment availability and optimize limited maintenance resources.

SECREPs are repairable components critical to restoring mission-essential equipment. 1st Maintenance Battalion, part of 1st Combat Readiness Regiment within 1st Marine Logistics Group, operates the Repairable Issue Point (RIP) that manages SECREPs for I Marine Expeditionary Force. When one of these components fails (an engine, a transmission, or another major assembly), Marines must quickly determine the optimal repair path: repair it in-house, send it to a third-party logistics provider, or return it to a depot. Each option carries different tradeoffs across readiness, fill rate, turnaround time, cost, inventory posture, and future demand. Today, those decisions rely on manual processes, historical averages, and institutional knowledge, with incomplete visibility into future demand before repaired components return to inventory.

Under the engagement, Tagup will deploy its AI-powered Manifest platform to help Marines evaluate those tradeoffs with data-driven decision support. Using historical maintenance, repair, and supply data, Manifest simulates multiple repair courses of action, forecasts future demand, predicts turnaround times and repair costs, and recommends the repair strategy that best balances readiness, equipment availability, maintenance capacity, and mission requirements.

"Every maintenance decision requires balancing readiness, cost, and time," said Paul Plemmons, President of Tagup. "Manifest gives maintainers the decision advantage to weigh those tradeoffs and commit to the course of action that best keeps mission-essential equipment ready and available."

The initial effort focuses on SECREP routing decisions at the RIP, with future applications planned for adjacent decisions such as which repairables to take for deployment and how repairs are assigned across maintenance elements based on capacity and Military Occupational Specialties (MOS).

The effort applies AI-powered decision intelligence to a critical tactical sustainment workflow where maintainers must continuously balance readiness, cost, turnaround time, inventory, and maintenance capacity. By helping identify the best course of action for each repairable component, Manifest introduces a more predictive and informed approach to repairables management that strengthens equipment availability across the force.

About Tagup

Tagup is a defense technology company founded at MIT that is delivering logistics decision advantage with next-generation AI. The company’s platform, Manifest, is an AI-powered multidimensional logistics decision engine that simulates and optimizes logistics courses of action under constraints and uncertainty, delivering a decisive operational advantage in contested and degraded environments. A trusted partner of the U.S. military, Tagup supports logistics operations across supply, maintenance and mobilization, including active deployments with aviation, ground, and medical logistics units. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit tagup.ai/contact.