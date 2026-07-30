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Wolters Kluwer to Help Rural Hospitals and FQHCs Access Top Drug Information and Patient Education Solutions Integrated With Epic

Epic customers can opt for turnkey access to UpToDate Lexidrug, Medi-Span and UpToDate Patient Education solutions

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health is working with Epic to offer an integrated set of clinical content solutions, UpToDate Lexidrug®, Medi-Span®, and UpToDate Patient Education, to eligible healthcare organizations across the United States. The combined offering is designed to help healthcare institutions that traditionally face budget and resource constraints, including rural hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), state hospitals, and tribal healthcare organizations, ambulatory practices and small health systems gain streamlined access to trusted clinical decision support, medication intelligence, and patient education resources directly within Epic workflows.

“Healthcare organizations serving rural and underserved populations need access to the same evidence-based resources used across the broader healthcare ecosystem, but often face significant financial and operational barriers,” said Yaw Fellin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support and Provider Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Now, these Epic customers can access three vital clinical solutions with a simplified procurement, implementation and support model. The result is faster onboarding, reduced administrative complexity and a single cost center for trusted solutions to support medication safety, clinical drug decisions and patient education.”

Simplified Implementation and Ongoing Support

The Wolters Kluwer combined solution offering for Epic is designed to accelerate deployment and reduce the operational burden typically associated with implementing third-party clinical content solutions. Together, the two organizations are working with new clients to help provide a seamless integration and implementation approach.

This helps healthcare organizations achieve faster implementation timelines while reducing demands on internal IT and clinical informatics teams. Since the solutions have been proven to operate within Epic environments, healthcare organizations can significantly reduce testing and validation compared to traditional standalone implementations.

"This offering is about removing friction," Fellin added. "By simplifying purchasing, deployment, testing and maintenance, we're helping healthcare providers focus their resources where they matter most—supporting clinicians and improving patient care."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact

Suzanne Moran
Associate Director, External Communications
Wolters Kluwer Health
+1 781-255-5843
suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com

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Contacts

Media Contact

Suzanne Moran
Associate Director, External Communications
Wolters Kluwer Health
+1 781-255-5843
suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com

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