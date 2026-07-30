Quintas Energy Selects Box to Build AI-Ready Content Platform for Renewable Energy Asset Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quintas Energy, the global platform of independent asset management services to the renewable energy sector, today announced it has selected Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) as its Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform to support its broader 2026 digital transformation program. The partnership forms part of Quintas Energy’s strategy to strengthen the digital foundations that support the management of increasingly complex renewable energy portfolios, where documentation, data governance, and operational workflows play a critical role in asset performance, compliance, and decision-making.

As renewable energy portfolios grow in size, geographical reach, and technical complexity, asset managers are required to coordinate larger volumes of contractual, technical, financial, regulatory, and operational documentation across multiple stakeholders.

Quintas Energy is partnering with Box to establish a secure, intelligent content layer. This modernised infrastructure will integrate with its proprietary platform, and AI programme to capture, classify, and govern business-critical documentation, seamlessly connecting it to operational workflows.

“At Quintas Energy, we see AI as a transformative enabler of the future of asset management, but its value depends on the quality, structure, and governance of the information behind it,” said Aida Durnes, COO at Quintas. “Our priority is to build robust digital foundations that allow us to unlock AI-driven insights across our operations. By connecting content, data and workflows more intelligently, our ambition is to empower our teams to become ‘super managers’ that are able to make faster, more informed decisions, enhance asset performance, and reinforce Quintas Energy’s position at the forefront of innovation in the renewable energy sector.”

Box Enterprise Advanced will significantly accelerate client and asset onboarding—processes typically slowed by high volumes of technical, financial, and compliance documentation. By establishing a structured, intelligent content environment, Box will reduce manual coordination, improve data quality, and speed up the transition to operational readiness.

Future capabilities are expected to deliver significant value through Box's advanced enterprise capabilities across four key areas:

Automate and accelerate mission-critical workflows by streamlining end-to-end, content-centric business processes directly on Box using intelligent, no-code apps, forms, document generation and workflow automation with Box Automate.

by streamlining end-to-end, content-centric business processes directly on Box using intelligent, no-code apps, forms, document generation and workflow automation with Box Automate. Boost productivity with flexible, enterprise-grade AI by leveraging Box AI to deploy tailored AI agents, and Box Extract for automated metadata extraction to eliminate manual data entry.

by leveraging Box AI to deploy tailored AI agents, and Box Extract for automated metadata extraction to eliminate manual data entry. Protect and govern critical content at scale with Box’s advanced AI-powered security, intelligent classification, compliant content preservation, and long-term archival capabilities to meet regulatory, and enterprise requirements.

with Box’s advanced AI-powered security, intelligent classification, compliant content preservation, and long-term archival capabilities to meet regulatory, and enterprise requirements. Build and extend custom content experiences using the Box’s developer tools, MCP connectors, expanded API allowances, and large file support to create tailored applications, integrations, and seamless automations—all backed by enhanced enterprise support.

“Quintas Energy is redefining document management for asset management with the power of AI, transforming it from a back-office function into a strategic capability that intelligently connects documentation, assets, and operations,” said Samantha Wessels, SVP and General Manager for EMEA at Box. “As Quintas Energy advances its AI-first strategy by establishing Box as the secure content layer for its wider digitalisation program, we’re proud to support this transformation, and help create a digital environment tailored to the complex needs of asset managers, powered by Box’s enterprise-grade AI.”

About Quintas Energy

Quintas Energy is an integrated platform of innovative solutions and services to promote renewable energy, with a clear focus on photovoltaics and storage. Our goal is to accelerate the energy transition, and we do this by providing solutions that best meet the needs of our clients, from asset management and data analytics to technical advisory services throughout the lifecycle of renewable energy projects.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.