CAMS Named Asset Manager for 1 GWh BESS in Arizona

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for energy infrastructure asset owners, announced today that it was awarded a contract to provide comprehensive asset management services to the 1 GWh Scatter Wash battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, Scatter Wash is contracted under a 20-year tolling agreement. The project reached commercial operation in 2025.

The CAMS scope for the project encompasses a comprehensive suite of asset management services including operations oversight and optimization, accounting and finance and contractual management of this ambitious project.

“CAMS is thrilled to support the Scatter Wash project which will play a critical part in strengthening the grid’s flexibility and resiliency,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President of CAMS Energy Transition Services (ETS). “We look forward to ensuring the BESS asset performs in the most optimal manner possible from a technical, safety and commercial perspective.”

The project is part of CIP’s (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners) portfolio through its flagship fund, CI V.

CAMS offers a comprehensive range of asset management and operations & maintenance (O&M) services across all elements of a BESS project. CAMS flexible scope delineation packages ensure the BESS project owners' needs are met based on their specific requirements.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.