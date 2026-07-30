MyMD Select Joins the Timshel Health Family and Plans to Open Direct Primary Care Clinics Throughout Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyMD Select Texas PLLC (“MyMD Select”), an East Texas direct primary care (“DPC”) practice, announced today that it has joined Timshel Health, LLC (“Timshel”), a national holding company of direct primary care practices.

Timshel will help MyMD Select innovate and scale while preserving what makes it special Share

MyMD Select guarantees its members access to care at all hours and same-day and next-day appointments. Its primary care providers, who are all trained and certified in functional medicine, can address up to 80% of its member's medical needs. In partnership with employers and their health benefits advisors, the practice reduces healthcare spending by providing lower-cost primary care, labs, and imaging, and by reducing ER, urgent care, and specialty care visits. A recent study on Anovia Health, another Timshel practice, showed that DPC can help reduce an employer’s healthcare spending to 30% below that of peer employers. In partnership with Timshel Health, MyMD Select will build on its foundation to open new clinics throughout Texas and innovate in a rapidly growing industry.

“Timshel will help MyMD Select innovate and scale while preserving what makes it special,” said Mac Findlay, Founder and CEO of Timshel. “Dr. Smith and I share the same goal of bringing direct primary care to more communities and doing right by people along the way.”

“From my earliest conversations with Mac, it became clear that he understands what makes MyMD Select special,” said Dr. Jeremy Smith, Founder and now Chief Medical Officer of MyMD Select. “He appreciates the culture we have built and shares our belief that healthcare should remain personal, transparent, relationship-driven, and focused on serving people.”

About MyMD Select

MyMD Select was founded in 2014 by Jeremy Smith, MD, and has grown into a regional practice serving thousands of individuals and dozens of small- to medium-sized businesses. Through a membership model that removes the friction of traditional insurance, MyMD Select delivers accessible, relationship-based primary care from three community clinics in Nacogdoches, Lufkin, and Longview.

Learn more at mymdselect.com.

About Timshel Health

Timshel Health is a holding company for direct primary care practices built around great people with the goal of creating healthier communities across the country. Timshel partners with founder-led practices to provide resources and know-how to power their next stage of growth. The company eschews the traditional “roll-up” playbook; instead, its practices are kept separate and operate decentralized. This preserves the entrepreneurialism of its team and what makes each practice special.

For more information, please visit timshelhealth.com.