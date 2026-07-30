TekSynap Secures NASA SEWP VI Awards, Expanding Flexible IT Acquisition Pathways for Federal Agencies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekSynap Corporation, a leading provider of mission-focused IT solutions and technology services for federal customers, today announced that it has been selected for NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Governmentwide Acquisition Contract in Category A, IT Solutions, and Category B, Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions. TekSynap is also part of a Category C, IT Mission-Based Services, joint venture award team creating a comprehensive path for agencies seeking integrated products, services, and mission-oriented support through SEWP VI.

"SEWP VI positions TekSynap and its partner ecosystem to deliver integrated IT solutions, enterprise services, and mission-focused support through a streamlined governmentwide contract vehicle." Share

SEWP VI is designed to provide federal agencies with streamlined access to commercial technology products and services, including hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity tools, engineering and consulting services, and data-intensive mission support capabilities. The vehicle expands the acquisition pathways available to agencies as they modernize, secure, and operate enterprise environments.

TekSynap’s SEWP VI position strengthens the company’s ability to support customers across the full technology lifecycle, from product selection and integration to services delivery, modernization, and operational support. By combining strategic vendor relationships with in-house technical delivery, TekSynap offers agencies a flexible, vendor-agnostic approach to solving complex mission and enterprise IT challenges.

“SEWP VI gives agencies an efficient, flexible path to acquire the technology, integration, and services they need to move missions forward. TekSynap’s position on this vehicle reflects the strength of our partner ecosystem and our ability to operate as a one-stop solutions integrator, helping customers reduce friction, improve speed, and connect the right technologies to measurable mission outcomes,” said Henry Tragle Vice President of TekSynap.

As a direct awardee on SEWP VI, TekSynap will be positioned to engage directly with agency customers, reduce unnecessary layers in the acquisition process, and help deliver solutions with greater speed, transparency, and accountability. The company’s approach aligns contract access with technical execution, giving agencies a practical path from requirement to deployment.

“This award is more than a contract vehicle. It is a mission-enabling channel for agencies that need dependable access to modern technology, trusted integration, and responsive service delivery,” Tragle added. “We are ready to help customers use SEWP VI as an efficient path to modernization.”

About TekSynap:

In a world full of products, we have solutions.

TekSynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customers' unique requirements and designing solutions that deliver results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers' needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry. https://www.teksynap.com